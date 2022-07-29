ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Huskies Welcome Nine Newcomers for 2022

niuhuskies.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
niuhuskies.com

bvmsports.com

Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
niuhuskies.com

NIU Football Single Game Tickets Now Available

DeKALB, Illinois – Single game tickets for the Northern Illinois University Huskies six home football games – as well as all 2022 away games – are now on sale online at NIUHuskies.com or by calling 815-753-PACK (7225) during business hours (M-F, 9 am-5 pm CT). Purchase reserved...
DEKALB, IL
amateurgolf.com

Western Amateur week gets underway with 7 spot open qualifier

It's Western Amateur week in Illinois. The world's third-oldest amateur golf tournament and one of the most difficult titles to win will get underway on August 2 at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park. As exempt and invited players were preparing their games for the big week ahead, a field...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago

At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
NEW GLARUS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners. 
CHICAGO, IL
Maryland Daily Record

Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday

A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
MENDOTA, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know

What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side

A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
OAK PARK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego

Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
OSWEGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

City expands access to police exam

As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
CHICAGO, IL

