Huskies Welcome Nine Newcomers for 2022

niuhuskies.com
bvmsports.com
Top 10 Illinois HS football players in Class of 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (BVM) – The high school football season is upon us, and the state of Illinois is set to showcase plenty of talent on the field throughout the fall. Illinois’ group of seniors in particular features many future Division I and Power 5 players who will look to prove their talent throughout the 2022 season. Here is a look at the 10 best Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football players in the Class of 2023.
niuhuskies.com
NIU Football Single Game Tickets Now Available
DeKALB, Illinois – Single game tickets for the Northern Illinois University Huskies six home football games – as well as all 2022 away games – are now on sale online at NIUHuskies.com or by calling 815-753-PACK (7225) during business hours (M-F, 9 am-5 pm CT). Purchase reserved...
amateurgolf.com
Western Amateur week gets underway with 7 spot open qualifier
It's Western Amateur week in Illinois. The world's third-oldest amateur golf tournament and one of the most difficult titles to win will get underway on August 2 at Exmoor Country Club in Highland Park. As exempt and invited players were preparing their games for the big week ahead, a field...
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit This Charming Wisconsin Town 2 Hours From Chicago
At first glance, Switzerland and Wisconsin seem worlds apart. But not so fast…. New Glarus was settled in 1845 by immigrants from Switzerland, and that influence is felt to this day, which is how it earned the nickname “America’s Little Switzerland.” Rumor has it that yodeling and alpine horns still sound through the streets, but when we visited, I didn’t hear any. Still, it’s a nice image to consider and somehow, completely believable.
Veterans protest Soldier Field proposal
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago’s mayor wants to sell the naming rights for Soldier Field, but some veterans are saying not so fast. Gold Star families stood outside of Soldier Field Sunday to protest the proposal. Part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to keep the Chicago Bears from moving to Arlington Heights includes adding a […]
3 great steakhouses in Illinois
When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Illinois' History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners.
Maryland Daily Record
Peter Cetera Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Siblings: Kenny Cetera, Margret Cetera, Tim Cetera, James Cetera, Mary McCauley. Profession: Singer, songwriter. Peter Paul Cetera or Peter Cetera is a well-known songwriter and singer. There will hardly be a few people who do not know him or have not listened to his music. He is known for being the best known original member of the rock band Chicago. He is a singer who has done miracles in the world of music. His song carries beautiful messages and lines. But how did he become such a successful person, let’s explore about him.
2 Chicago-area teens charged in arson at Pheasant Run resort
ST. CHARLES, Ill. (AP) – Two teenagers have been charged with arson for allegedly setting a May fire at a shuttered suburban Chicago resort that took firefighters a full day to extinguish. The two boys face charges of arson, burglary, criminal damage to property and three counts of criminal trespass, the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s […]
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
CHICAGO — (AP) — A single ticket bought in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one jackpot-winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines.
starvedrock.media
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago commercials, legendary pitchpeople and memorable jingles only Chicagoans know
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
vfpress.news
New Report Details Inequities Across West Suburbs, West Side
A vulnerability map that’s shown inside of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation’s “Community Voices” report. The map is based “15 factors of vulnerability,” including educational attainment, income and wealth levels, and homeownership. | Screenshot. Saturday, July 30, 2022 || By Community Editor ||...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Lightfoot’s ex-deputy mayor of public security to John Kass: I pack heat on the CTA
This relatively long article covers three different topics related to conservative pundit John Kass, previously known for his anti-bike columns in the Chicago Tribune. If you’re short on time and are mostly interested in the news item mentioned in the headline, skip ahead to the last section of the post.
Chicago 911 dispatcher who helped save officer's life resigns
In his resignation note, Keith Thornton mentioned he quit because he felt he and his colleagues were being neglected.
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
City expands access to police exam
As police retirements and resignations continue to greatly outpace recruits graduating from the police academy, the Lightfoot Administration has announced expanded access to the police exam. In-person police officer entry exams are set for all City Colleges locations on select dates this month. Men and women ages 18-39 are eligible...
