National Lipstick Day: 10 Black-Owned Beauty Brands To Shop

By Tatayana Yomary
 4 days ago

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

Nothing gives your beauty beat the ultimate finishing touch like a gorgeous lipstick. This makeup essential calls attention to the shape of your pout while giving your beauty look extra pizzazz. It’s basically a win-win! So, it’s no surprise that beauty lovers make it a point to stock up on many shades of lipstick — from irresistible nudes to signature reds. And National Lipstick Day , July 29, 2022, is the perfect way to give your collection a proper overhaul.

It’s no secret that lipstick is one of the most universal makeup items created. This beauty essential boasts a plethora of shades and color ranges crafted to suit all skin tones. That said, plenty of brands are getting in on the fun and celebrating the makeup world’s most popular item on the market. Beauty lovers can expect to enjoy various deals from brands offering lipsticks, lip glosses, lip balms, and more.

Not to mention, beauty lovers know that not all lipstick brands are created equal. Some beauty brands are notorious for creating lipstick formulas that aren’t brown-girl friendly. So, filling your collection with the best picks from Black-owned beauty brands would be wise. And, of course, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

We’ve compiled 10 of our favorite Black makeup brands that you simply must shop. We’ve covered all the bases, from beautiful red lippies to ultra-glossy essentials that’ll give you the perfect pout. Grab your credit card, stretch your hands, and get ready to shop for your favorite essentials.

Happy National Lipstick Day!

1. The Lip Bar’s Rich Auntie

Source:Courtesy of The Lip Bar's Instagram

It’s only right that we start things off with The Lip Bar’s Rich Auntie lipstick shade. This product is the newest addition to the brand’s liquid matte family that boasts a blue-based pink shade that lives up to its name. It’s a luxurious lippie that brings on the fancy girl aesthetic that’ll last from day to night. The Lip Bar always comes in clutch with its BOGO deal, and this year should be no different.

2. Juvia’s Place

Source:Courtesy of Juvia's Place's Instagram

Whether you have lip liner, matte lipsticks, or balms on the brain, Juvia’s Place is ready to suit your wants and needs. Thanks to Ulta, all Juvia’s Place lip offerings are now buy one get one 50% off with free shipping over $35 purchases. No code needed.

3. Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine

Source:Courtesy of Pat McGrath's Instagram

Next up, we have a high-shine product from the mother of makeup, Pat McGrath! The Lip Fetish Balm Divinyl Lip Shine line features a mix of nudes and bright shades that offer huge color payoff, a nourishing, non-sticky feel, and a plumping, smoothing effect to give your lips extra oomph. Mother Pat is known to offer up to 50%off on select lip glosses for the holiday and we’re hoping that this baby makes the cut!

4. Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longer Fluid Lip Color

Source:Courtesy of Fenty Beauty's Instagram

All hail Fenty Beauty! Rihanna has been keeping the girls looking picture-perfect thanks to her versatile beauty product lineup. Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint Longer Fluid Lip Color changed the game with its soft-matte formula that stays perfectly smooth for all day wear. This cult-favorite comes in eight shades that play well with all skin tones. Plus, RiRi usually offers up to 50% off on select products.

5. Beauty Bakerie Creme Liquid Lip Whips

Source:Courtesy of Beauty Bakerie's Instagram

For folks that enjoy a creamy yet hydrating liquid lipstick, Beauty Bakerie’s Creme Liquid Lip Whips is just what your vanity needs. This number offers major color payoff and intense hydration to keep your pout smooth and kissable with every wear. The brand is offering up to 40% off for National Lipstick Day, courtesy of Ulta. No code needed.

6. Mented Cosmetics Gloss

Source:Courtesy of Mented Cosmetics' Instagram

No one does lip glosses quite like Mented Cosmetics. The brand offers a mix of playful nudes, corals, and everything in between to liven up your pout. Each shade has a buildable formula that provides major shine and offers a sheer to bold finish. Mented Cosmetics typically provides customers with a free lippie for orders over $45 and other goodies for offers over $55 .

7. UOMA Beauty

Source:Courtesy of UOMA Beauty's Instagram

UOMA Beauty is the makeup brand to have on your radar. Known as the brainchild of Sharon Chuter, the brand sets out to create inclusive, innovative products that are not only brown girl friendly, but cater to all skin tones. That said, it’s no surprise that their lipsticks and glosses have become a huge hit in the beauty world. With a mix of high-shine, matte, and metallic picks, there is something for everyone. Enjoy 40%off on select offerings from the retailer! No code needed.

8. Dosso Beauty’s Matte Liquid Lipstick

Source:Courtesy of Dosso Beauty's Instagram

Dosso Beauty has been coming in major clutch in the lip department as of late. Not only does the brand have gorgeous matte liquid lipsticks on its roster, lip glosses and lip liners are also up for grabs. If you fancy anything from bright corals to classic brown shades, Dosso Beauty awaits. Plus, the brand usually offers 10% off of all lip essentials.

9. Yany Beauty

Source:Courtesy of Yany Beauty's Instagram

Pigment-rich lipsticks are always on the menu at Yany Beauty. The brand offers an eclectic mix of matte and liquid offerings in various hues designed to suit all your wants and needs. Enjoy $15 off the brand’s lipstack bundle deal that includes a tinted lip gloss, lip pencil, moisturizing lipstick, and a matte lippie shade for only $55 .

10. BLK/OPL Beauty

Source:Courtesy of BLK/OPL Beauty's Instagram

Last but not least, we have BLK/OPL Beauty! Ulta is coming in hot with a variety of lip essentials from the brand. Everything from lip oils to cream lipsticks are up for grabs at buy one get one 50% off. No code needed.

