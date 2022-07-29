www.northernexpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
World Youth Symphony Orchestra: Robert Trevino, Conductor
Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Violin soloist Randall Goosby & Basque National Orchestra Music Director Robert Trevino join the World Youth Symphony Orchestra as they perform their fifth concert of the season. The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s "The Rite of Spring" & Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 2, featuring Goosby as soloist.
Vespers Concert
"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
"On The Precipice"
A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
