Economy

Michael Fenech's Business Ventures Solves Real Issues And Inspires Innovative Entrepreneurship

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Michael Fenech is an entrepreneur who consistently creates value through strategy and diligence. With a knack for finding creative solutions that solve big problems, he’s built multiple tech and online businesses. He is passionate about problem-solving at a high level and maintains his positive mindset by reading books on the topic. When he feels he needs to clear his head, he likes to go on a nature walk, saying it allows him to return to work refreshed and productive.

Michael is from Sydney, Australia, and now lives on a beach there called Maroubra. His expertise is in eCommerce and tech startups, and he got his start by working for his father’s company in the commercial services industry. In addition to his father being a successful entrepreneur, Michael’s three brothers all went on to become professional athletes, and he says the example set for him by his father and brothers helped shape who he is today. He also credits his success to the former Facebook and Yahoo executives who mentored him.

Michael has already been a mentor himself to over 3,000 entrepreneurs at this point in his career. He co-founded The EndGame Network during the COVID lockdowns to connect Amazon entrepreneurs based in Australia and Asia, and together with his business partner, he holds regular Zoom calls to show them how to sell products online using the Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) program. FBA allows sellers to send their products to Amazon and let them handle the packing, shipping, and customer service once they make a sale. Hundreds have attended Michael’s Zoom calls along with inspirational guests ranging from Olympic gold medalists to best-selling authors, and many people were helped through the pandemic by launching successful eCommerce businesses on Amazon,

Michael has partnered with some of the biggest companies in the world. He had to overcome some early challenges raising capital when some big investors pulled out at the last minute and jeopardized certain deals, but he was able to use his positive mindset to improvise, adapt, and overcome these challenges in the end – making the journey even more meaningful and rewarding.

His partnership with iHeartMedia led them to invest in his technology, and he got to work with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and social media world. He recalls having to do a lot of travel and attend many meetings to close that deal, but it opened the door for him to work with radio stations worldwide and stars such as Ryan Seacrest and Logan Paul .

Michael currently has two ongoing projects that he promises will cause massive disruptions in their respective industries by solving some big problems. It’s this type of groundbreaking work that draws his interest and the kinds of goals he is always striving to achieve. His experience across many different industries enables him to develop ideas that have the potential to be major game changers.

