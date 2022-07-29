ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

This Immigrant Entrepreneur Got His Start Hawking Jewelry in Houston Flea Markets. Now He’s Taking on Amazon.

By Tom Foster
Texas Monthly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken in Houston

There’s no denying that Houstonians love fried chicken. Whether it’s served with a side of mashed potatoes or enjoyed as a late-night snack, we can’t get enough of this classic. Luckily, there’s no shortage of places to get your fix and new spots are popping up all the time. These places range from white-tablecloth to drive-through and serve up a variety of styles, including Southern, Indian and Thai. Plus, you will notice a number of “KFCs” — Korean fried chicken restaurants, featuring ultra-crispy, rice flour batters and sauces ranging from mild to pleasantly painful.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6,900,000, An Exquisite Traditional French Masterpiece in Houston with Excellent Space for Entertaining

The Masterpiece in Houston, a memorial estate showcases cohesive French design elements blending rustic textures and bold materials is now available for sale. This home located at 705 Kuhlman Rd, Houston, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713-628-6853) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
MySanAntonio

Everywhere Houston Star Chef Hugo Ortega Eats on His Days Off

If you’re out to dinner in Houston, there’s a decent chance you’re sitting at one of Hugo Ortega’s restaurants. The James Beard Award-winning chef is responsible for some of the city’s best dining experiences, with a portfolio that includes Hugo’s, Xochi, Backstreet Cafe, Caracol and Urbe.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Alvarez
Q92

Iconic Houston Restaurant Gets Threats Over Their Fajita Smoke

When you think of fajita smoke your mouth might begin to water and your stomach might begin the growl. However, the same could not be said for new neighbors of a long-time-standing infamous Houston restaurant. Laredo's Taqueria first opened in Houston back in 1984; they've since opened an additional 3...
HOUSTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Houston Flea Markets#Pakistani#Cart Com#Dollar General#Austin S Howler Bros#Haymaker Coffee
Robb Report

Entrepreneur Nick Boulle on His Rolex Collection, Porsche 911 and the Power of Unplugging

Click here to read the full article. As a second-generation jeweler, 33-year-old Nick Boulle, president of De Boulle Diamond & Jewelry, splits his time between his family’s sprawling 13,600-square-foot retail empire in Dallas, just off the city’s prestigious Preston Road, and its recently opened second, 3,500-square-foot store in Houston’s posh River Oaks District. The retailer is known for exceptional diamonds and watches—Patek Philippe and Rolex have dedicated showrooms in the Houston location—and both boutiques have become go-to destinations. When he’s not working the floor and acting as gatekeeper to De Boulle’s coveted inventory, Boulle can be found strapping in behind...
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

Home cooling tips from the Home Depot

HOUSTON (CW39) – Bri Felix, William Burns, and Terry Bailey at The Home Depot’s North Freeway Location in Houston help explain ways that we can keep our home cool and safe this summer. August is typically our hottest month in Houston, based on the past 30 years averaged. After the last two months of soaring temperatures, you may be looking for ways to save money, or ensure that you home will not leave you hanging in the heat.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Dubai
Tom Handy

Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo

HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Liquor Pot Pearland now open in Pearland

Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May along Hwy. 35 in Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) Liquor Pot Pearland opened in May at 3525 S. Main St., Ste. 160, Pearland. The location offers a selection of spirits, liquors and beers. They also have another location called Liquor Zone at 7109 Broadway St, Pearland. 713-875-1008.
PEARLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy