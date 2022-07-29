Report shows Rehoboth Beach outfall in good working order

www.capegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
WTOP
Delaware police: Body found along Sussex County road
LINCOLN, Del. (AP) — Officials say Delaware State Police are investigating after a body was found along a Sussex County road. Police say troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road in the Lincoln area around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a person lying near the road. When troopers arrived, police say they found a male subject dead.
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delaware DMV, resident take fight to court over ‘perceived profanity’ on vanity tag
DOVER, Del. — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a ruling...
Wbaltv.com
Fisherman who caught shark in fishing line in Ocean City works to set it free
OCEAN CITY, Md. (Video Courtesy: the Howland family) — It's not every day one sees a shark on the beach at Ocean City. Watch the video above to see how a group of fishermen helped free a shark caught in their line.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Celebrates its 100th Anniversary!
Around 500 guests including 350 past and current Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards celebrated the Patrol’s 100th anniversary Saturday night at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The celebration, delayed a year because of Covid, brought together several generations of RBP alumni, including 92-year-old Jerry Radkin, the oldest attending lifeguard, with current guards and younger alumni.
Cape Gazette
DOJ probes possible illegal activity at CAMP Rehoboth
An independent audit of CAMP Rehoboth’s 2020 financials has revealed there’s an active investigation into possible counterfeit reimbursements to an employee that could go back several years. According to the audit, payments to an unnamed employee totaled about $77,000 for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020. Leslie Ledogar,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple pieces of military munitions close part of Assateague seashore
BERLIN, Md. — The National Park Service says a partial closure is in effect for the North Ocean Beach swimming area of the Assateague Island National Seashore due to unexploded military munitions. The normal lifeguard beach area is closed until further notice, according to park officials. The beach is...
Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats
After 18 years away, Ryan Gooch Nelson returned to his favorite place on Earth on Sunday when he wheeled his wheelchair out on the new beach access mats on the Ocean City Beach. Nelson was paralyzed in a truck accident 18 years ago and has been wheelchair-bound ever since, meaning...
capemayvibe.com
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along th…
Latest Report: 35 foot Humpback Whale sighted off of Delaware. Big pods of Bottlenose dolphins around McCries Shoal and along the Cape May beachfront. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #whales #humpbackwhales #whalewatching #newjersey #njwhales #nj #wildwoodnj #wildwood #stoneharbornj #avalonnj #capemaywhalewatcher. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape...
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead along Sussex County road
Delaware State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road near Lincoln. Troopers were called to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road around 1:30 Sunday morning. The manner of death was not immediately revealed. Investigators are also working to identify...
Cape Gazette
JUST SOLD! Charming Coastal Retreat. East of Route 1. Prime Location. Rehoboth. Call: (302) 236-7648. Sold Price: $1,240,000.00
Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!
WGMD Radio
Preventing Scooter Crashes on Coastal Highway Shoulder
Last Sunday’s motor scooter (moped) crash on the shoulder of Coastal Highway at Church Street outside of Rehoboth was indeed similar to the previous ones. Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell, state police spokesman, says the 18-year-old male rider was headed north along the shoulder approaching Church Street as this Mitsubishi Eclipse was turning across from the southbound side of the highway, he said.
HuffPost
Judge Refuses To Dismiss Lawsuit Against DMV For 'FCANCER' Vanity License Plate
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against Delaware government officials who recalled a vanity license plate issued to a breast cancer survivor because of what the state transportation secretary described as a “perceived profanity.”. The judge said in a...
Cape Gazette
Harbeson Road speed limit should be reduced
Tragedy averted this past Saturday afternoon on Harbeson Road (Route 5). Miraculously, the reckless driving that took out two utility poles and totaled a pickup truck resulted in no human casualties. But it could have been different. The accident occurred on a lovely day in front of a residential community with an active walking path along Harbeson Road. This stretch of roadway has a speed limit of 50 mph, which is excessive considering it drops to 40 mph in front of the adjacent warehouses, then 25 mph at the Route 9 intersection, less than a half-mile away.
Comments / 0