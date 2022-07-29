Report shows Rehoboth Beach outfall in good working order

Charming Coastal Retreat! Single level living at its best. Prime location-east of Rt. 1 in the City of Rehoboth, less than 5 blocks to the ocean! Located in the highly desirable in-town neighborhood of Schoolvue. This delightful beach retreat places you within an easy walk to the boardwalk and all of the downtown Rehoboth shops and restaurants, Gordon's Pond state park/beaches, and the Breakwater Junction Bike Trails. This well-situated coastal/contemporary home sits on an oversized 100x100 lot and provides an abundance of private entertaining areas for friends & family. The lot has enough space to install a swimming pool and/or enlarge the house footprint. The possibilities are endless for the fenced rear yard which offers complete privacy. The home currently has 3 bedrooms – one bedroom has a bonus room attached for extra guests or a tv room; 2 full baths, open living/dining room area, hardwood flooring & a full unfinished basement. The home has been renovated with a metal roof, hardiplank siding, new windows, recessed lighting, plus basement waterproofing that has a transferrable warranty. Being sold fully outfitted – ready for immediate enjoyment. Make this your ultimate Rehoboth Beach Retreat today!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO