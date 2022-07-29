www.capegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much MoreKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMaryland State
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Local Subs and Sandwich Shops in Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Related
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Cape Gazette
Marjorie Joan Czerwinski, retired nurse
Marjorie “Marj” Joan Czerwinski (nee Derrickson), 82, of Millsboro, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, July 25, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Born and raised in the Browntown section of Wilmington, Marj was very active in the Girl’s Club on Brown...
Cape Gazette
James R. Stevenson, jack of all trades
James R. Stevenson, 82, of Lewes, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Cadia Renaissance Healthcare in Millsboro. He was born Oct. 1, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, son of the late Kenneth and Alberta (Lamb) Stevenson. He moved to Stevensville, Mont., at a month old and later moved back to Salt Lake City, where he graduated from Granite High School, Class of 1957.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Anthony Longo, devoted family man
Anthony Longo, 74, of Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, July 28, 2022, following a hard-fought battle with leukemia and heart disease. He was born Aug. 8, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pa. Anthony made a career as a carpet and flooring installer, operating Tony’s...
Cape Gazette
Lewes couple bestows donation to assist future pilots
A Lewes couple has bestowed the largest cash donation to the Delaware State University aviation program in its 36-year history. Bob and Karen Fischer said they had no idea at the time that their $100,000 gift was the largest the program had received. A commercial pilot for more than 40...
Cape Gazette
Farewell to Rehoboth; no e-bikes on trails
Well, it's time to say goodbye to Delaware. Born and raised upstate, Rehoboth was a frequent stop my entire life. My earliest vacation memories are flying a box kite in Dewey and running around with some other kids I met here. I also remember climbing over the destroyed Boardwalk after the ’62 hurricane. And we had family here. My aunt lived on Canal Street behind McQuay’s Market and next door to Roopes Cottages. She ran a bar on First Street in the spot housing the Frogg Pond for so many years.
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
U.S. Navy Band Country Current to perform in Milton Aug. 17
The United States Navy Band Country Current, the Navy’s only country-bluegrass ensemble, will perform a free concert at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Milton Memorial Park. All U.S. Navy Band performances are free and open to the public. The family-friendly event connects members of the community to their...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
Cape Gazette
Italian-American Heritage Club donates $1,000 to Paul Kares
The Italian-American Heritage Club of Sussex County recently hosted guest speaker Paul Cullen, a former member of the classic rock band Bad Company, as well as a chef, sommelier and guitarist. Along with Jim Rivette, Cullen founded Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting the culinary and musical arts, and assisting people...
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
Cape Gazette
Aspira Health is now Atracare: The next chapter
Aspira Health has become an integral part of the pandemic response for most citizens of Sussex County, and we’ve seen parents, teachers and healthcare workers rely on us to get tested, provide primary care, be seen emergently in our walk-in clinic, and stay healthy so they can live their best lives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser set Sept. 17
The Great Futures gala team announced tickets are now on sale for the annual Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club fundraiser. The Coastal Clambake by the Bay will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in Millsboro. The fun-filled event will feature live bluegrass music, bourbon and beer.
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools appoints high school principal
Delmarva Christian Schools, a non-denominational Christian school with campuses in Milton and Georgetown, announced the appointment of Nathan Benjamin to high school principal. Over the past 25 years, Benjamin's positions as teacher and instructional resource teacher at the elementary, middle and high school levels, combined with owning and operating his...
Cape Gazette
Kudos to Pam Bounds for summer crush column
I just finished reading Pam Bounds' Around Town feature “A fond look back on a summer crush.” What a delightful, sweet, nostalgic reminiscence on life growing up in Sussex County! Not only is it well-written, it's a good read, evoking all the emotions and flavors a slice-of-life piece should embody. Anyone growing up during that era can easily relate to many of her emotions and antics that bring not only a chuckle, but a tear to the reader as well. In this time of rages and rants on social media, Pam's column is a welcome respite from the slings and arrows we deal with on a daily basis. Please keep Pam Bounds around to abound!
Comments / 0