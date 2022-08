Tedeschi Trucks, the Underground Music Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

“Wait, is that place new?” I shout, pointing with one hand while jerking the steering wheel sharply to veer into the parking lot of a Federal Boulevard strip mall. This is as common an occurrence now as it was ten years ago, when I dove face-first into an adventure that changed how I ate, how I thought about restaurants, and how I felt about Denver as a food city. In 2012, I told Westword editor-in-chief Patricia Calhoun that I wanted to eat at every restaurant on Federal Boulevard — and get paid to do it. Surprisingly, she agreed.

DENVER, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO