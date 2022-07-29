Governor Reynolds announced her appointment of David May as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court at the Iowa State Capitol

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate earlier this year, citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge. Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance, court records show. Documents filed Monday outlined a scheme in which she diverted more than $94,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including for casino gambling. Prosecutors said she also arranged for another $53,000 in state Democratic Party funds to be kicked back to her by associates she arranged to be hired by the party, who remained unidentified as of Monday. Carter chaired the state party from 2012 until 2020, while also serving in the Legislature. Sentencing was set for Dec. 7. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years but it is uncertain how harsh her sentence will be after she signed a plea agreement and cooperated with prosecutors.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO