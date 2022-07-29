Governor Reynolds announced her appointment of David May as a justice of the Iowa Supreme Court at the Iowa State Capitol

waterloojournal.com
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
KCCI.com
Iowa man sentenced for failing to file income tax returns
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa man was sentenced on Monday for failing to file income tax returns, according to the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa. Fifty-one-year-old Bradley Earl Ewart, of Wapello, was sentenced to six months in prison. Ewart pleaded guilty on March 24 to two counts of failure to file income tax returns, one for each of the calendar years 2016 and 2018.
Sioux City Journal
State OKs $225K settlement with Black Iowa judge who asserted she was fired because of her race
DES MOINES — A Black administrative judge in Iowa who asserted she was fired in 2017 because of her race — and after successfully suing the state is in the process of being reinstated — has also agreed to a $225,000 settlement with the state. The State...
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
Iowa Paid $3,178,644, Defending Branstad, In Godfrey Case
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa spent nearly three-point-two million dollars in the nearly one decade of defense of former Governor Terry Branstad’s attempt to replace the state’s Workers Compensation Commissioner. The state’s Executive Council has approved the final payment of 371-thousand dollars to the Des Moines law firm that represented Branstad. Former Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey filed a lawsuit in 2012 accusing Branstad of singling him out because he was gay, pressuring him to resign, then cutting his salary by a third when he refused. In 2019, a jury awarded Godfrey one-and-a-half million dollars. Two years later, the Iowa Supreme Court tossed out the jury’s verdict, ruling that there was no evidence to prove Branstad is anti-gay.
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday’s primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him. “Our agents investigated all individuals that...
Ex-lawmaker, party chief pleads guilty to fraud
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate earlier this year, citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge. Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance, court records show. Documents filed Monday outlined a scheme in which she diverted more than $94,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including for casino gambling. Prosecutors said she also arranged for another $53,000 in state Democratic Party funds to be kicked back to her by associates she arranged to be hired by the party, who remained unidentified as of Monday. Carter chaired the state party from 2012 until 2020, while also serving in the Legislature. Sentencing was set for Dec. 7. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years but it is uncertain how harsh her sentence will be after she signed a plea agreement and cooperated with prosecutors.
voiceofalexandria.com
Capitol Notebook: Gov. Kim Reynolds again appoints rejected state board member
DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds has once again appointed to the state’s Public Employment Relations Board a former Republican state lawmaker who has been serving on the board without Senate confirmation. Reynolds this week appointed Erik Helland, a former state lawmaker from Johnston, to the board. It...
Albia Newspapers
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Kim Reynolds Court, Republican endorses Democrats, and a close AG campaign
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The Kim Reynolds Court, a career Iowa Republican Congressman endorses Democrats, a close AG campaign, and Todd tells Iowa Democrats to show him the money. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
theperrynews.com
DNR issues nine toxic beach warnings for July 29-August 4
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
What’s the deal with the squiggles on I-235? Here’s your answer
DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have been wondering what was up with all the construction and tar strips on I-235 lately. According to an Iowa DOT engineer, it’s just routine maintenance. From around downtown Des Moines to the West Mixmaster, you’ll see new tar strips zig-zagging across the road. Tony Gustafson, DOT District One […]
cbs2iowa.com
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Iowa due to highly contagious omicron subvariant
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb and have been for nearly two months. The highly contagious omicron BA.5 subvariant continues to infect the vaccinated, unvaccinated, and those who have already had COVID. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports weekly cases topped...
AOL Corp
Kansas Supreme Court denies self-defense to Wichita officer who hurt 9-year-old girl
The Kansas Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday that a former Wichita police officer will face felony charges in a shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl, setting a new precedent that allows officers to be held criminally liable for injuring innocent bystanders — even if they say they were acting in self defense.
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED). In a Facebook post, State Patrol said Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed his AED from his patrol car and assisted other first responders after a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.
iheart.com
Iowa State Trooper Helps Save Life On RAGBRAI
All Iowa State Patrol Troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars. AEDs are portable defibrillators to assist when a person is having a heart attack. . Thursday, one of the troopers used his to help save a life on RAGBRAI. Trooper Darren Flaherty assisted other...
