Missing Smithfield man found safe cancelling statewide alert – Cache Valley Daily

Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
Weber Fire District responds to vehicle fire in Trappers Loop in Weber County
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Weber Fire District responded to a vehicle fire Sunday afternoon. According to a post to the fire district’s Facebook, the vehicle fire broke out on Trappers Loop in Weber County. “Crews worked quickly to achieve fire control before the flames could spread into the...
Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time
POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Logan street closed after water main break damages roadway – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A section of road in Logan is partially reopen again after it was closed Sunday due to a large water main break left the street damaged. The break occurred in the area of 1400 North and 100 East during the early afternoon hours. Photos and video showed...
Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Man drowns at Palisades
The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
Family remains hopeful on missing Utah man's 20th birthday
Monday was a somber 20th birthday celebration for Dylan Rounds. He’s been missing for almost nine weeks, but his family is hopeful he’s still out there.
Merlene Yonk Johnson – Cache Valley Daily
May 3, 1937 – July 29, 2022 (age 85) Merlene Yonk Johnson, 85, of Logan, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily
November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money
OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
Gordon “Garth” Josephson – Cache Valley Daily
April 3, 1937 — July 31, 2022 (age 85) Gordon “Garth” Josephson of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, at the age of 85. He and LoReta recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Sheree Josephson of Kaysville, Utah,...
68-year-old Utah woman dies, one injured after minivan crashes with semi in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and another person was injured after a minivan- and semi-involved crash on Friday, July 22 near Cokeville in western Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The person who died has been identified as Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Debra Sandack, 68, WHP...
Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze
KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon. The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.
