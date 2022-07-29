ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, UT

Missing Smithfield man found safe cancelling statewide alert – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kvnutalk.com

eastidahonews.com

Man involved in extensive crime spree covering four counties gets additional prison time

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man who is already serving 11 to 25 years in prison has been sentenced to additional prison time. After pleading guilty to a felony grand theft charge in Twin Falls, 24-year-old Micole Johnathan Hamilton was sentenced to four to eight years in prison. He had already been sentenced to 11 to 20 years for armed robbery and attempted murder with an additional indeterminate five years for injury to a jail in Bannock County.
POCATELLO, ID
Gephardt Daily

Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops

ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
ROY, UT
kjzz.com

3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
LAYTON, UT
kvnutalk

Local public shooting range to host Open House on Aug. 6 – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – August is National Sport Shooting Month. To celebrate that observance, the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range will host an open house on Saturday, Aug. 6. Range Manager Steven Bassett says that the open house will offer free entry to the range’s rifle, pistol and archery facilities, plus discounted rounds on its shotgun ranges.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Travis Allen
Gephardt Daily

Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient

OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
OGDEN, UT
Jackson Hole Radio

Man drowns at Palisades

The Bonneville County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old Soda Springs man drowned in Palisades Reservoir Wednesday. According to a news release from the department, officers received a call to the Palisades Reservoir near McCoy Creek shortly before 3:00 pm for a possible drowning. The reporting party told Dispatch a man on a paddle board went into the water and did not resurface.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
#Cache Valley Daily#West 300#Smithfield City Police
kvnutalk

Merlene Yonk Johnson – Cache Valley Daily

May 3, 1937 – July 29, 2022 (age 85) Merlene Yonk Johnson, 85, of Logan, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Funeral services are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.
LOGAN, UT
kvnutalk

Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily

November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money

OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
ROY, UT
kvnutalk

Gordon “Garth” Josephson – Cache Valley Daily

April 3, 1937 — July 31, 2022 (age 85) Gordon “Garth” Josephson of Plymouth, Utah, died July 31, 2022, at the age of 85. He and LoReta recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Sheree Josephson of Kaysville, Utah,...
PLYMOUTH, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six fire departments respond to Kaysville blaze

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from six fire departments responded to a residential blaze in Kaysville Thursday afternoon. The “working structure fire” in the area of 1800 S. 300 E was described as a two-alarm affair, according to a Kaysville Fire post on its Facebook page.
KAYSVILLE, UT

Community Policy