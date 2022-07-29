Court system plans a ‘trial blitz’ to start clearing backlog but lawyers aren’t sure it will be enough

observer-me.com
Homicide rate rising in Washington County
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Frustrating. That’s just one of the words Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis used in describing the rise in homicides there. There have been six homicides in Washington County since November, 10 since the start of 2020. Curtis says the rise in homicide rates there is...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
Gov. Mills urges federal officials for assistance
AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills sent a letter to federals officials for increased funding and expanded eligibility for its Low-Income Heating Assistance Program, better known as LIHEAP. She said it would help ensure Maine residents will stay warm in their homes this winter. The state is expecting to receive...
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
Increase in Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine. The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus. Twelve people are in critical care. Two people are on ventilators.
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Two Maine Towns Tied The Knot 100 Years Ago at A Gentlemen’s Club
According to Central Maine, two Maine towns got hitched, a century ago. Isn't that lovely? This was really a wedding with two towns that tied the knot. The towns that were promised to each other were Piscataquis County Communities. The towns of Dover and Foxcroft, sound familiar? Well, this is...
The Most Unique Ways Outsiders Can Tell You Grew Up in Maine
Growing up in Maine is not for the faint of heart. We're strong, creative, innovative, one-with-nature, adventurous, have great taste in rare foods, and give zero Fs. Excuse my language, but as I said we are a strong people kind of like Vikings but with Moxie in our blood. Their...
More affordable housing coming to Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More affordable housing is coming to Maine after a gift from the federal government. Western Maine Community Action announced on Monday $7 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. It’s the largest gift in a series of statewide funding that includes Bangor and Kittery....
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
Maine’s most famous lobsterwoman is now the subject of a book for kids
PORTLAND, Maine — Virginia Oliver, who at the age of 102 still goes out on Penobscot Bay to help her son catch lobsters, has had a memorable year. She was featured in a congressional proclamation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, honoring her as, “perhaps the world’s oldest lobster harvester.” (If there’s anyone out there who’s older, please raise your hand and speak up.)
Maine biologists need helping monitoring turkeys
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - State biologists are asking citizen scientists to “flock” together to monitor wild turkeys this month. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needs help tracking turkeys during the month of August. They ask when you see turkeys to please make note of the number...
Large-scale search continues for missing Maine teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — More than 30 searchers with the Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police and local authorities said they are growing more worried with every hour that passes. Eleven search and rescue K-9 teams are searching Campground Road in Livermore Falls. Some are on foot while...
Five Charged With DUI During NH State Police Saturation Patrol
A Maine man was among 11 drivers arrested during a State Police DWI enforcement saturation patrol in the Concord area late Saturday night and Sunday morning. State Police said 93 vehicles were stopped during the patrol between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Five people were charged with DUI and four were taken into protective custody due to alcohol. Other charges included operating after a suspension, suspension of a vehicle registration, and a stop sign violation.
Gov. Mills presses for increased funding for low-income heating program in Maine
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With high prices for home heating fuel expected to persist into Maine’s winter heating season, Governor Janet Mills says she sent a letter to federal officials requesting increased funding and expanded eligibility for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to ensure Mainers can stay warm in their homes this winter.
Maine Towns Named After Other Places in the World
How cool is it that in Maine we can travel all over the world and still stay in our state! The famous "World Traveler" signpost in Lynchville shows you the way. Here's a handy list of ALL the places in Maine named after other places in the world, according to DeLorme's Maine Geographic Book of Lists:
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
Milk with Dignity campaign for migrant farm workers targets Hannaford
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Migrant farm workers and their supporters picketed outside the headquarters of Hannaford on Friday afternoon to press the supermarket chain to sign onto theMilk with Dignity Program. Hannaford has 180 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York, and sells its own brand of milk.
Citizen referendum could eliminate CMP and Versant
MAINE, USA — Last year, the Maine legislature passed a bill to create the non-profit Pine Tree Power Company to deliver lower rates, and increase reliability and local control to promote energy independence in Maine. But, Governor Janet Mills vetoed the bill, and the legislature didn't have enough votes...
