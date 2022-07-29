Everything Blockchain, Inc. Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

www.austinnews.net
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Commerzbank sees energy and growth 'clouds' after Q2 profit beat
FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) swung on Wednesday to a bigger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest rates and commission income, and confirmed it was on track to meet its profit target despite "clouds" on the horizon.
European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars
Aug 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell in early trading on Wednesday ahead of key business growth data, while broader markets weighed the potential fallout from U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Hugo Boss Brand Refresh Brings Another Sales Increase in Q2
Click here to read the full article. Hugo Boss’ marketing campaigns continued to pay dividends, helping to send sales up 34 percent, currency adjusted, during the second quarter of this year to 878 million euros. The company, best known for its men’s formal wear, had seen sales plummet during the pandemic as events were cancelled and consumers worked from home. A new manager with a new strategy were brought in to spark growth.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsFront Row at Boss x Russell AthleticEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] “Our impressive growth in the first half...
Solana Blockchain Reports 'Outage' As Developers Investigate Exploit
The Solana SOL/USD network went offline briefly on Tuesday night following reports that private keys to hot wallets in the ecosystem had been compromised. What Happened: Solana Status reported a “minor service outage” prompting speculation from market participants that developers had intentionally halted the network to prevent the ongoing exploit from worsening.
Market Volatility Increases As Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks settled lower after a volatile session on Tuesday amid increasing tensions between the US and China following House speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. All the three major indices settled in the red zone, with the blue-chip Dow Jones recording the worst performance. The safe-haven US dollar, however,...
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
UK inflation will soar to ‘astronomical’ levels over next year, thinktank warns
Inflation will soar to “astronomical” levels over the next year forcing the Bank of England to raise interest rates higher and for longer than previously expected, according to a leading thinktank. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research also forecast a long recession that would last into...
Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.
Taiwan defiant as China readies military drills over Pelosi visit
Taiwan struck a defiant tone Wednesday as it hosted US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a furious China gearing up for military exercises dangerously close to the island's shores in retaliation for the visit. Japan, a key US ally in the region, said Wednesday it had expressed concern to China over the exercises, while South Korea called for dialogue to maintain regional peace and stability.
