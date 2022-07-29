How Long Do Parakeets Live?

If you look on Instagram under any of the hashtags pertaining to homes and home decor, you’re bound to come across that wonderful boho-chic look that turns your home into a mini greenhouse with loads of plants. Terrariums are particularly popular. Either way, many of us may love the aesthetic of plants in our houses or apartments, so we go a little crazy on that front. Of course, if we have pets we also have to conscious that we’re purchasing plants that won’t be harmful to them as well. So, as pet owners, before we go out and go crazy buying all the plants, it’s important to get familiar with the ones that may be toxic to our pets.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO