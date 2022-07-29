ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from August 1 through 7:

Monday, August 1

  • Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Northeast Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Exercise class, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Card club, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Affordable Housing” presentation by Lincoln Housing Authority, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Best Friends sing along, Northeast Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • BINGO, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Priscilla The Comfort Dog, Lake Street Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • “Humor and Mental Health” presentation by Brittany Hock, Capital View Tower Apartments, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Musical performance by Jim Bauer, Northeast Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Walk n Talk discussion, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
  • Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls workshop, Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building) – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 3

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Aging Partners Senior Health Clinic (foot care only), Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Alzheimer’s presentation by Center Manager Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center (presentation and material provided in Vietnamese) – 10 a.m.
  • Dance for Life class, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Putting Sugar on the Stand” nutrition presentation by Aging Partners’ Devin Mueller, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Gardening Surprises” presentation by the Grateful Growers, Downtown Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Blood pressure clinic by Haven Manor, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 4

  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), First United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
  • Low-impact fitness class, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • “Lifeline Personal Emergency Response System” presentation by Aging Partners’ Mike Gardner, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Craft project, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • “NeighborLNK” presentation by Aging Partners’ Karen O’Hara, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
  • Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, August 5

  • Aging Partners Waverly Resource Center featuring “Guided Meditation” by Aging Partners’ Ann Heydt at 9:30 a.m., Waverly VFW – 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Priscilla The Comfort Dog, Belmont Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Zeke The Pet Therapy Dog, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by CA Waller, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building), 6305 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.

Waverly VFW, 13820 Guildford St., in Waverly

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Star City Shores to Close August 8 Through 11

Lincoln Parks and Recreation today announced that Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close August 8 through 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on August 12 for the final weekend of the season. Star City Shores will host Dog Splash from 6:30...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 27

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 25 with 18 from Lancaster County (one on a ventilator) and 7 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: low orange – risk of COVID-19 spread and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Urges Precautions During West Nile Virus Season

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) reminds residents to take measures to protect themselves from mosquito bites and help prevent West Nile virus in our communities. Recently, mosquitoes in Hall County tested positive for West Nile virus. While the virus hasn’t been identified in mosquitoes in Lancaster County yet this season, the Health Department reminds residents that the transmission risk is highest in mid to late summer. The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Modify Evening Service

Campaign to hire bus operators includes October event. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran will modify its evening service for most routes effective Thursday, August 18. StarTran’s fixed-route evening service, VanLNK on-demand service, and paratransit service will end at 7 p.m., three hours earlier than what is currently offered. The modified service will impact about 2% of StarTran’s bus and paratransit rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Society
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Low Orange for Third Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a third week as key indicators are staying fairly steady. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Health Department Issues Childhood Vaccine Reminder

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today encouraged families to ensure their children are current on routine vaccinations. “Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. It’s important to keep children up to date so they have the best protection,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Vine Street to Close July 27

Beginning Wednesday, July 27, Vine Street from North 66th to North 70th streets will be closed for asphalt repair. Access to homes will be maintained and sidewalks will remain open. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 12. The recommended detour is North 66th Street to “O”...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Closures Begin July 30 and August 1

Portions of two streets will close beginning Saturday, July 30 and Monday, August 1. The projects are as follows:. Saturday, July 30 – “M” Street between South 12th and South 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for a construction project at the U.S. Bank building. Sidewalks on the north side of “M” Street will be closed. There will be no access to the area. The parking garage exit onto “M” Street will be redirected to South 12th Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Kidnapping and Assault Investigation

The Lincoln Police Department has arrested one man and had obtained a felony arrest warrant for another in a case involving a kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. Austin Widhalm, age 26, has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and 1st Degree False Imprisonment. A felony warrant had been issued for Tanner Danielson, age 30, for 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

South 70th Street Closure Postponed

The closure of South 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo roads originally scheduled for Thursday, July 21, has been postponed. A new start date has not been determined for the roundabout and watermain installation project at Carger Lane. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Stabbing | 11th and N Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred at 11th and N Street. On Friday July 22, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., officers responding to the call of a stabbing discovered a 37-year-old Lincoln man with serious injuries in the area of 11th and N Street. The man was taken to a local hospital and his injuries were determined to be life-threatening. He currently remains hospitalized.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Low Orange

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving from elevated yellow to low orange. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high and continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird to present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for April 2022 to Lincoln Police Officer Jennifer Hurley. The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Invited to Downtown Streetscape Project Open House July 12

The public is invited to attend the Downtown Corridors project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at the Jayne Snyder Trails Center, 228 N. 21st St. Participants will be introduced to the project and have the opportunity to provide input on initial streetscape concepts for segments of “O”, Ninth and 10th streets downtown. No formal presentation is planned.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. Most key indicators have showed a slight decrease over the past week. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Vine Street to Temporarily Close for Tree Removal

Beginning Monday, July 11, the eastbound lane of Vine Street from North 66th to North 68th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tree removal. Homes in the area can be accessed using the westbound lane of Vine Street from North 70th Street. The sidewalk on the south side of the street in this area will also be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Tuesday, July 12.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Release Name of Crash Victim | 37th & O Street

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 37th & O Street on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A gray Ford Focus was traveling westbound on O Street when it crossed the center median and struck a silver Subaru Forrester traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. The collision pushed the Subaru into a second eastbound vehicle, a white Chrysler. The two occupants of the Chrysler were treated at the scene and released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Release Name of Hit & Run Suspect | 37th & O Street

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance from the community in locating the suspect responsible for a fatal Hit and Run crash that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Alexandor Eskra at 37th & O Street on July 2, 2022. The suspect, Gustavo Cardenas, left the scene on foot shortly after the crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

