Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events
Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from August 1 through 7:
Monday, August 1
- Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Color and create class, Northeast Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
- Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Exercise class, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Card club, Firth Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- “Affordable Housing” presentation by Lincoln Housing Authority, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Best Friends sing along, Northeast Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- BINGO, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, August 2
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
- Priscilla The Comfort Dog, Lake Street Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- “Humor and Mental Health” presentation by Brittany Hock, Capital View Tower Apartments, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Food Bank of Lincoln’s “Lincoln Fresh” food truck, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Exercise with Mitzi, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- Musical performance by Jim Bauer, Northeast Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Walk n Talk discussion, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
- Stepping On: Building Confidence and Reducing Falls workshop, Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building) – 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 3
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Chair Yoga, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Art books, games and puzzles, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Nia Dance senior fitness class, Asian Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Aging Partners Senior Health Clinic (foot care only), Vermeer Education Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7506) – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Alzheimer’s presentation by Center Manager Linh Bui, Asian Senior Center (presentation and material provided in Vietnamese) – 10 a.m.
- Dance for Life class, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
- “Putting Sugar on the Stand” nutrition presentation by Aging Partners’ Devin Mueller, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
- “Gardening Surprises” presentation by the Grateful Growers, Downtown Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Blood pressure clinic by Haven Manor, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
Thursday, August 4
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Card Club (card games), Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), First United Methodist Church – 10:30 a.m.
- Low-impact fitness class, Northeast Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- “Lifeline Personal Emergency Response System” presentation by Aging Partners’ Mike Gardner, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Chair exercise with Mitzi, Lake Street Senior Center – 11 a.m.
- Craft project, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
- “NeighborLNK” presentation by Aging Partners’ Karen O’Hara, Belmont Senior Center – 11:30 a.m.
- BINGO, Bennet Senior Center – 12:45 p.m.
- Qigong Refresh and Recharge, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church – 2:30 p.m.
Friday, August 5
- Aging Partners Waverly Resource Center featuring “Guided Meditation” by Aging Partners’ Ann Heydt at 9:30 a.m., Waverly VFW – 9 to 11 a.m.
- Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Game day, Lake Street Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
- Card Club, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Priscilla The Comfort Dog, Belmont Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
- Zeke The Pet Therapy Dog, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Musical performance by CA Waller, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Popcorn and a movie, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
- Heart and Sole exercise group, Downtown Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
- Tai Chi, Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.
Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):
Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.
Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon
Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon
Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.
Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.
Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Location addresses:
Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.
Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.
Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.
Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.
Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.
Eastmont Towers (Seasons Building), 6305 “O” St.
Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.
First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th St.
Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.
Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.
Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.
Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Waverly VFW, 13820 Guildford St., in Waverly
For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.
