Seniors Invited to Participate in Aging Partners Events

Portions of two streets will close beginning Saturday, July 30 and Monday, August 1. The projects are as follows:. Saturday, July 30 – “M” Street between South 12th and South 13th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday to around 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31 for a construction project at the U.S. Bank building. Sidewalks on the north side of “M” Street will be closed. There will be no access to the area. The parking garage exit onto “M” Street will be redirected to South 12th Street.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO