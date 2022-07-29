Couple brings Monty Python-inspired props to recreate movie scenes on their honeymoon

rollingout.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
‘World’s Youngest Billionaire’ Has Lamborghini And Owned His First Mansion Aged Six
A youngster in Nigeria is living the luxurious Richie Rich lifestyle after being given his first mansion at the tender age of six, having also accumulated a fleet of supercars before you’d even saved up enough pocket money for your first CD. Muhammed Awal Mustapha, known as Mompha Junior,...
Gospel singer Deitrick Haddon discusses his faith-based film ‘The Fallen’
Deitrick Haddon is an award-winning gospel singer, writer, director and star of ALLBLK’s faith-based dramatic film, “The Fallen,” which is about a praise and worship leader who is finally on the verge of putting his long-deferred dreams back on track. Haddon discussed making the film, and his...
Battered storage box bought for $14 turns out to be rare Louis Vuitton case worth thousands
A battered storage box a dad bought for $14 from a junk shop is set to fetch thousands – after it turned out to be a rare piece of Louis Vuitton steamer luggage. The dad snapped up the vintage luggage in 1984 for pocket money, which he then gave to his daughter who was moving into an apartment.
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author
Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
Prince Louis Is Growing Up So Fast, According to Mom Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton have said that their family is finally complete with three children. And according to the duchess, the baby of their brood is growing up fast. “I keep thinking Louis is my baby, but he’s a proper boy now,” she told People when she visited Little...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
Dachshund Goes Viral for 'Sulking' Over Vet Visit for Demolishing Lindt Bar
An adorable sausage dog who was rushed to the vet at midnight after scarfing down a bar of chocolate has people sharing stories of their own cheeky puppies.
Video of Mama Labrador Caring for Her Only Surviving Puppy Is Breaking Hearts
The sad reality about giving birth is that not everything always ends in smiles and tears of joy. There are oftentimes complications associated with giving birth. And not just for humans. Animals unfortunately can feel the pain of losing a baby too. Our hearts break for these instances just as much as it does for humans. But human or not, all these moms are so resilient.
'Ever After' Turns 24: Melanie Lynskey Recalls 'Wonderful' On-Set Moments, Including Drew Barrymore DJing (Exc
It's been 24 years since Melanie Lynskey starred as Jacqueline in Ever After: A Cinderella Story, but the 45-year-old actress still has fond memories of the fun she had on -- and off -- set with co-stars Drew Barrymore and Anjelica Huston. ET spoke with Lynskey ahead of the movie's anniversary and she reflected on the magical time she had filming it.
Local artist and producer African Cowboy wants to shed light on his culture
On July 14, rolling out hosted the Backwoods Making Smoke music panel. The event brought together local artists, producers and music makers to network and gain skills in their respective fields. J. Sims, J.R. McKee, and Joshua “J1” Raiford spoke to the guests and gave tips and advice for working in the music industry.
Cynthia Bailey discusses her role role in the new series ‘Terror Lake Drive’
Cynthia Bailey is a model, reality television personality and actress. She currently has a role in the ALLBLK series, “Terror Lake Drive.” Bailey spoke with rolling out about the series, the character she portrays, and what she liked about the role. Tell us about “Terror Lake Drive: Single...
Comedian Kelly Kellz is ready to bring laughter to the soul
HBO’s “All Def Comedy” comedian, Kelly Kellz, has been living her dream of bringing laughter to the soul since 2009 after moving her family to New York to pursue comedy full time. Kellz has been around the world making people laugh, while also uplifting many young girls to help them unlock their potential.
Video of Tiny Dog Giving Kisses to 'Her Cows' Is Absolutely Precious
There is nothing cuter than when a stereotypical household pet forms a strong bond with farm animals. These are the types of animal friendships that transcend the norm and are so memorable. This is the case for one Jack Russell Terrier and several cows. In the video posted by @penny.and.bianca,...
Crib away from me: Child would rather fall asleep on the dog than its own bed
Meet the child who falls asleep anywhere but his own crib – including in his closet, on a shelf, and even on his pet dog. Little Cruze Johnston, two, has a habit of taking a nap in the most unusual of places around his home in New South Wales, Australia.
In a shocking turn of events, Mel Gibson signs on for an action thriller
In Hollywood, there’s “showbiz jail,” which is what befalls big stars when, for example, they slap a comedian on live television during Hollywood’s biggest night, and they’re not allowed to make movies for a year or two until the public decides they don’t really care.
Donald Glover drops thoughtful cartoon to promote new shoes (video)
Donald Glover has a new pair of sneakers. After Adidas ended its partnership with Glover in 2020, the multi-hyphenated entertainer returned to the foot apparel scene in a new spot for New Balance. The advertisement is a three-minute animation starring two characters portrayed as rats. One of the animated rodents...
Too Much Information: Near Majority Of Adults Know Others’ Online Passwords And Log-Ins
Almost half of the people know someone else’s online passwords, with one in five knowing log-in details – of an ex-partner. A survey of 2,000 adults found, of those who know a former partner’s passwords, that 35 percent still have access to their ex’s Facebook account.
Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever
When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
