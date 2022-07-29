The Graffiti In Art Alley In Downtown Twin Falls Was 100 Percent An Accident

kool965.com
Share A Hot Dog And Get To Know Law Enforcement At Twin Falls Park
National Night Out is tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd, in Downtown Twin Falls at the Twin Falls City Park. This is a great opportunity for you to get to know local law enforcement officers, including the K9s, and share a hot dog with them. National Night Out At Twin Falls City...
10 Things Twin Falls Kids Today Will Never Get To Experience
There are so many things that happened in our childhood that kids today will not get the chance to experience. Technology is absolutely amazing, but there are just some things that kids today will never get to experience because we live in a different world. Running For Commercials. After school...
6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
kmvt
Local officials are looking into what can be done to highlight the dangers of one of Southern Idaho’s most popular recreation destinations
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Saturday afternoon, a troubling trend at one of Southern Idaho’s recreation destinations continued. “If you look at the last 3 years, every year we’ve had a drowning down here at Centennial Park and all of those issues have involved Pillar Falls,” said Sgt, Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Twin Falls BASE Jumpers Show Depraved Indifference to Life
A story from a paper in Missoula says national park rangers are hunting a BASE jumper. Good luck finding the guy. He’s probably a thousand miles away from his next challenge. BASE jumping is illegal in national parks and just about everywhere else. The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls is one of the few places around the world where you can leap without fear of arrest. It doesn’t mean it’s always safe. A few years ago there was a horrific death as a man accidentally torched himself and his chute and hit the river below like a load of concrete.
7 Sure Signs You Are Getting Old in Idaho
Growing up, many of us feel like we are untouchable. We can run decently fast, jump, we think we know everything, and we can eat without getting fat somehow. As you grow out of your teenage years and into your twenties, you continue to think you are untouchable as you become an adult and continue to eat and drink without gaining weight, be in decent shape, and stay up all night with ease. Life eventually goes on and catches up with you and you begin putting on weight, falling asleep during movies and shows, and even having mini versions of yourself running around the house. It isn't an exact science when it happens, but it is inevitable. You will get old and you will feel it and know it. There are a few signs that your prime has passed you by and you are beginning to decline and start feeling old. Here are a few signs you may be getting there or already there.
Praise The Lord: End Of Week Cooldown Expected For Twin Falls ID
Following several straight days of temperatures pushing or slightly exceeding the century mark in southern Idaho, a brief respite appears on its way for those living in the Magic Valley. By the end of the week, a nearly 15-degree cool-off is expected to bring relief to Twin Falls. It's been...
Twin Falls Has Been Crazy Hot And It Is Really Starting To Show
I think it has been uncharacteristically hot in Twin Falls this summer. And it is really starting to show if you look around. You know it is hot in Twin Falls when these things start to happen:. Swimming Pools Are Out Of Stock. I tried to help a friend of...
Latest Screening Technology Being Used at Magic Valley Airport
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The newest screening technology is being used at the Twin Falls airport to check luggage onto commercial airplanes. The Transportation Security Administration installed an X-ray machine to scan checked baggage without agents having to inspect it manually. The new CT-80 X-ray went into service on July 15, and is located right behind the ticket counter and feed right to TSA agents for screening. The scanner creates a 3 dimensional image of the baggage and is programed to detect potential threats.“TSA at TWF never lost sight of its fundamental transportation security mission, whether we carried out our responsibilities with the assistance of technology or did so manually. The addition of the CT-80 X-ray unit represents another major milestone in security operations at TWF,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Idaho Andy Coose in a prepared statement. “This new, high-capacity upgrade will ensure that TSA’s screening operations are efficient while delivering the highest level of security.” The new scanner can handle more than 300 bags an hour.
7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July
Summer is rolling right along and weekend after weekend is full of events taking place. Some weekends have more than others, but there is much to do every weekend. The Magic Valley does a great job of encouraging its residents to get out of the house and spend time in the community eating, laughing, and having fun. Sometimes it is nice to stay home and rest, but that is what the colder months are for. Get on out and enjoy at least one event every weekend if you can. Here is what is going on this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
AOL Corp
Idaho sees another drowning: Utah man gets sucked into main chute at Pillar Falls
A Utah man drowned Saturday after being pulled under the water at Pillar Falls, police said. Corey Grant Collard, 30, of Payson, Utah, was walking in the water with friends at about 1:30 p.m. when he got sucked into the main chute of the falls, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lori Stewart said Monday.
kmvt
Pressurized irrigation curtailments concerning some Twin Falls Residents
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to continuing dry weather, the Twin Falls Canal Company is curtailing water to half an inch beginning Monday. This means pressurized irrigation stations throughout the city will be receiving less water. The city is asking those on pressurized irrigation to cut back on...
7 Twin Falls Date Night Ideas That Aren’t Dinner And A Movie
Sometimes you just want to look for a date night that doesn't revolve around eating a ton of food and watching a movie. Now, don't get me wrong, those are both awesome things. But if you are looking to spice things up around the Magic Valley for your date night, here is a list for you.
Remove This From Property To Defeat This Stinky Twin Falls Bug
July and August are the worst times of year to battle a certain tree bug known to run rampant in multiple states in the northwest. Disposing of them also results in a rather unpleasant odor that can take over your home, and they are everywhere in Twin Falls. My first...
Remember When These Twin Falls Roads Looked Like A Child Designed Them?
There is a story in the news about a paint crew who read the instructions wrong and painted wavy lines on the streets of Hollister. The story reminded me of the time when the street lines in Downtown Twin Falls looked similar. Do You Remember When These Twin Falls Roads...
South Idaho Camper Allegedly Cited For Drunken Act With Pelican
A man camping at a site in southeastern Idaho has been allegedly cited for disturbing others while intoxicated with a pelican. The incident is alleged to have occurred approximately 185 miles northeast of Twin Falls. Public intoxication and camping is an all too familiar reality. I've seen some pretty crazy...
890kdxu.com
Arizona Man Held In Washington County On Idaho Murder Charge
St. George, UT) -- An Arizona man is being held in the Washington County Jail waiting to be extradited to Idaho for a murder charge. Klee Morrison of Littlefield, Arizona was set to be released after being arrested for a federal parole violation, but authorities kept him locked up after learning of the murder of 41-year-old Julio Lopez in Heyburn, Idaho. Lopez was killed January 2nd and Idaho officials accuse Morrison and brother Kalob Morrison of the murder.
LOOK: 5 Multi-Unit Rentals Available In Twin Falls That You Could Own
Finding an affordable home in Twin Falls can be tough. Finding an affordable home that could be a money-making investment opportunity can be even harder. Yet, for some reason right now in Twin Falls, there are 5 multi-unit rental properties for sale and they all have relatively affordable price tags.
Country Star Montgomery Will Be Hanging Out At The Burley Fair
The Cassia County Fair is coming up quickly and they have some pretty amazing headliners and other events. Country superstar Montgomery will be performing in Burley at the fair. Eddie Montgomery Coming To Burley. Eddie Montgomery is coming to the Cassia County Fair in Burley. Eddie Montgomery was part of...
