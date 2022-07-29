www.scottcountysheriff.org
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
WLKY.com
Oldham County police: 62-year-old motorcyclist dies in crash
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Officials are investigating a motorcycle crash in Oldham County that left a man dead. Just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oldham County emergency services, police, fire, and EMS responded to a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
953wiki.com
Local News from Monday, August 1st, 2022
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Governor encourages Kentuckians to contribute to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, first funds going to pay for each victim’s funeral. Victim has been identified. Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. Crash remains under investigation. Subsequent...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, August 1, 2022
The following arrests were made in Washington County last week by local law enforcement agencies. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened. For past arrest lists visit www.salemleader.com.
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
953wiki.com
Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison
Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
wbiw.com
Jennifer Tucker-Young Lawrence County’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecutor
BEDFORD – Jennifer Tucker-Young is the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office’s newest Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. She was sworn in last Tuesday morning by Judge John Plummer III. Tucker-Young is a 1990 graduate of Paoli Highschool, a Purdue class of 1994 alumni where she obtained a BA in...
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
wdrb.com
Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel...
WLKY.com
Scott County sheriffs bust drug dealer
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana sheriff says it was an anonymous tip that led to the arrest of a local drug dealer. A Scott County sheriff's deputy arrested Christopher Helton during a traffic stop in Austin, Indiana, after they found meth inside the vehicle. On Thursday, they...
Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
Man dies after motorcycle involved crash
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of Morgantown Road and Mounty Pleasant Center Street at around 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to police, white Honda Pilot was heading north on Morgantown Road, then attempted to […]
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
