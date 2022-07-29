2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events

Impacting youth. Strengthening families. Building community. 3 pillars with which our local Dubuque Dream Center build's upon. The Dubuque Dream Center is a Community Outreach Center committed to mobilizing youth and families to build on Dr. King's Dream of transforming communities by embracing, empowering, and unifying those who live there. They strive to inspire vision and purpose through the 3 pillars above. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel, the Dubuque Dream Center has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO