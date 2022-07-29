2022 Dubuque County Fair: Friday July 29th Events

y105music.com
PHOTOS: The First Day of The 69th Annual Dubuque County Fair
County fairs are staples in the Midwest. I've been lucky in my life to experience a couple. Growing up roughly 30 minutes outside of Chicago, town-fests or "Tastes" were the suburban version of the events. They boasted similar-style carnival food, rides, and local eats. But most of them were the length of the city's downtown street, which was usually two or three blocks.
Friends of Galena Public Library Hold Book Sale Friday & Saturday
Have you gotten through your summer reading list and want to get set with more reading material for the fall and winter months? Then, you may be in luck with an exciting book lovers bonanza this weekend in Galena, Illinois!. The Friends of Galena Public Library is readying for a...
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
DRA Distributes Over $1 million in Grants to Non-Profits
When the Q Casino's Iowa Greyhound Park closed earlier this year, there was some uncertainty regarding the future of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) in the area. Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon stopped by our studios in May to discuss a future where the DRA would solidify itself as a philanthropic force in the community.
Rite-Hite Has Numerous Positions Available in Dubuque
Now more than ever, companies are looking for employees. Rite-Hite in Dubuque is no exception. They have nearly two dozens openings at their Dubuque plant for a variety of positions. In Iowa specifically, employment has been steadily climbing ever since a sharp dip in April 2020 (we all know what...
The Simple Pleasure of a County Fair Funnel Cake
As I noted earlier this week, I've been making my rounds at the Dubuque County Fair for the first time. Where basking in all the allure and fun of a county fair in a brand new city and state can be intimidating for someone, for me, it's been nothing but a treat. Figuratively and literally!
That’s A Wrap! The Great Jones County Fair
I wouldn't be a very good "local boy" if I didn't cover my hometowns biggest summer attraction, the GREAT Jones County Fair. And that's what it was; great! Yes, I'm a Panther for life, raised in Monticello, IA and I wouldn't change a thing. In fact, my first concert ever (that I remember) was from the free hillside at the fair. It was Alabama, by the way. Needless to say once again I made the trip to the fair.
Cuba City Lions Club is a Roaring Success Story
In the Tri-States, one doesn't have to look too far to see vibrant communities and organizations making tremendous contributions toward a high quality of life for area citizens. Whether in the form of significant financial awards like those recently announced by the Dubuque Racing Association or volunteer-run organizations such as...
Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque
Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
Maquoketa Caves State Park to Reopen After Deadly Shooting
Maquoketa Caves State Park is set to reopen today (July 28th) at 10am following a deadly shooting that occurred last Friday, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. While the park will be open for use during the day, the campground remains closed until further...
Local COVID-19 Community Level Upped to HIGH by CDC
Dubuque County Reaches HIGH COVID-19 Community Level. The CDC changed Dubuque County's COVID-19 Community Level to HIGH on Thursday, July 28. Dubuque County is now one of 18 Iowa counties at this level. COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on...
The Richest City in Iowa is About an Hour from the Tri-States
A recent study by the website MoneyWise took a look at the richest and poorest cities in all fifty states. As fate would have it, the most affluent community in the state of Iowa is roughly 70 miles outside of Dubuque. MoneyWise found that Robins is the richest city in...
Rising Country Star Ashley Cooke to Perform at Jackson Co. Fair
Earlier this week, it was announced that country superstar Lainey Wilson would not perform at the Jackson County Fair in Maquoketa, Iowa. Wilson tweeted to fans that she could not fulfill her commitment due to an unspecified family emergency. But, as disappointing as that may be to her fans, another performer is ready to step into the spotlight.
The University of Dubuque Earns Military Spouse Friendly® School Designation
It's a safe bet to say Dubuque appreciates its veterans and respects their service. And now, the University bearing the City's namesake can also make an additional claim as a place for military spouses. The University of Dubuque has earned a 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® School designation for its leading...
The Dream Center: Local Community Outreach
Impacting youth. Strengthening families. Building community. 3 pillars with which our local Dubuque Dream Center build's upon. The Dubuque Dream Center is a Community Outreach Center committed to mobilizing youth and families to build on Dr. King's Dream of transforming communities by embracing, empowering, and unifying those who live there. They strive to inspire vision and purpose through the 3 pillars above. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel, the Dubuque Dream Center has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
Gas Line Emergency Shutdown Closes Popular Street in Dubuque
S. Grandview Avenue will be fully closed between Hwy 20 and Bryant Street for an emergency gas utility shutdown which will continue, from 12:00 PM today July 27, until further notice. Motorists will need follow the posted detour and/or use a different route during this time. If you have questions...
Resource Unite: Changing The Way We Change The World
Resources Unite! strengthens the Dubuque community by creating connections. They aim to connect people to volunteer opportunities and resources that lead to a happier and more engaged way of life for our local community. And right now they need your vote to help continue that mission for our local youths and families. With Finnin Kia's Red, White, and Fuel; Resources Unite! has the chance to add $1,500 to their funding!
Drivers Can Expect Detours with Dubuque’s NW Arterial Construction
Buckle your seatbelts; the summer road construction continues with the City of Dubuque Announcing the Closure of the Eastern Half of Asbury Rd. & Northwest Arterial Intersection starts today, Tuesday, July 26, with sections of the roadwork expected to continue into mid-November. The eastern half of the Asbury Rd. and...
Platteville’s loss is Cuba City’s Gain
In a move made necessary by new construction coming to their current location, the Platteville Karate Club LLC has found a very suitable new location in Cuba City at 107 West Webster. The karate school, owned and operated by Jim Lubbe, will now be called Full Circle Tang Soo Do, LLC. Lubbe is excited about the move to Cuba City and plans to use the move as an opportunity to take his business to a new level.
Local Playwright Launching World Premiere of His Play in Anamosa, Iowa
There is plenty of local talent in the area. Whether it's a talented athlete, a gifted musician, or even a creative playwright, this area has a lot to offer. And now a local playwright is getting his chance in the spotlight. Starlighters II Community Theatre in Anamosa, Iowa is proud...
