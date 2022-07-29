Historic Lewes Farmers Market thanks Lee Ann Wilkinson Group

www.capegazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, MarylandKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
Related
Cape Gazette
Lewes approves demolition of Franklin Avenue structures
Michael Finkle, owner of Timeless Finds LLC, is the owner of both 126 and 130 Franklin Ave. in Lewes. The former is the site of a home under renovation to be his personal residence, while the latter comprises a caved-in shed and a magenta/purple one-story house. Franklin Avenue features Victorian- and Federal-style homes, as well as a few bungalows – the one-story house at 130 Franklin Ave. is none of these styles. Neither the home nor the shed is considered a contributing structure; they have gained approval to be demolished following the July 14 meeting of the historic preservation architectural review commission.
Cape Gazette
NEW S’mores Poke Bars, Cake Pops & more at Lewes Coffee!
Grab the week by the cone with this delicious handheld delight!. Available in Chocolate and Vanilla for a limited time only!. S’mores Poke Bars, Handmade Cinnamon Rolls, Strawberry Danishes, Blueberry Streusel, Choco Chip & Apple Crumb Muffins,. Plus NEW Charcuteries, Kiddocuteries, Brunch Boxes & more!. ￼￼. Enjoy our...
The Dispatch
14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival Planned For Saturday
BERLIN — The 14th Annual Berlin Peach Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., on the grounds of the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum, 208 North Main Street. Admission is free. Mayor Zack Tyndall will officially open the festival and Duncan Showell American...
Cape Gazette
CoWork Reho cuts ribbon on Rehoboth Boardwalk
Rehoboth Beach Main Street Ribbon hosted a ribbon cutting July 1 for CoWork Reho, a new business located in the Henlopen Hotel & Condos building along the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk. Owner Jared Bowers said, "As Sussex County's only co-working space, we hope to fill the need for a quiet and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Residents appeal Coral Lakes approval
A group of residents has filed two separate appeals of Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s recent preliminary approval of the Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road. Sussex P&Z voted 3-1-1 June 23 to approve the 304-unit community planned on 152 acres west of Lewes. The vote was...
Cape Gazette
Thompson Island dinner to toast Tröegs lager collab Aug. 3
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, part of SoDel Concepts, and Tröegs Independent Brewing in Hershey, Pa., have joined forces to brew Summer Lager. Tröegs owner John Trogner will be the special guest at a four-course beer dinner featuring Summer Lager at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Thompson Island Brewing. Cost is $60 per person. For tickets, go to thompsonislandbrewing.com.
Your Guide to Take-Out in Ocean City: Chinese, Subs, and So Much More
If you're grabbing a quick bite to eat on your lunch break or getting food to take to the beach in your cooler, there are plenty of restaurants in Ocean City offering delicious to-go options. Whether you're craving seafood, Chinese, or something in between, here's where you can pick up a tasty to-go meal any day of the week.
WGMD Radio
Rehoboth Beach Patrol Celebrates its 100th Anniversary!
Around 500 guests including 350 past and current Rehoboth Beach Patrol guards celebrated the Patrol’s 100th anniversary Saturday night at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. The celebration, delayed a year because of Covid, brought together several generations of RBP alumni, including 92-year-old Jerry Radkin, the oldest attending lifeguard, with current guards and younger alumni.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Italian-American Heritage Club donates $1,000 to Paul Kares
The Italian-American Heritage Club of Sussex County recently hosted guest speaker Paul Cullen, a former member of the classic rock band Bad Company, as well as a chef, sommelier and guitarist. Along with Jim Rivette, Cullen founded Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting the culinary and musical arts, and assisting people...
Cape Gazette
UD Osher Lifelong Learning sets Lewes open house Aug. 8
UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute invites community members to an open house from 10 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 8, at Trinity Faith Christian Center, 15516 New Road, Lewes. Visitors can tour OLLI classrooms, meet volunteers and fellow participants, and pick up a program catalog. In-person registration assistance will...
Cape Gazette
Aspira Health is now Atracare: The next chapter
Aspira Health has become an integral part of the pandemic response for most citizens of Sussex County, and we’ve seen parents, teachers and healthcare workers rely on us to get tested, provide primary care, be seen emergently in our walk-in clinic, and stay healthy so they can live their best lives.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 8/2/22
The City of Lewes will host Lewes National Night Out from 5 to 7 p.m. at George H.P. Smith Park on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Celebrations are set to take place at Blockhouse Pond, located within the park, and will feature music from DJ Spig-1, Copy Cat face painting, a bounce house, giveaways, and food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Rodney Edward Hance, loved the water
Rodney Edward Hance, 87, of Lewes, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born Aug. 16, 1934, in Mutual, Md., the son of the late James and Hazel (Hutchins) Hance. Rodney was born and raised in Calvert County, growing up on the family's sprawling tobacco...
Cape Gazette
Milton planners to debate YourSpace application
Milton Planning and Zoning Commission will resume discussion at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a special-use permit for a 123,000-square-foot storage facility proposed on Route 16. The matter was tabled after questions were raised about possible conditions to be attached to the permit. Maryland-based Peak Management is seeking to...
Cape Gazette
DNREC removing weeds from Milton’s Wagamons Pond
In response to the growth of a large amount of aquatic weeds, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has begun removing those weeds with its large algae harvester. Work began the last week of July. The weeds can be seen in patches throughout the pond, but a significant...
Cape Gazette
Josephine Powell, talented potter
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born Dec. 29, 1924, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring, Md., where they raised their son Michael before moving to Chestnut Street in Milton in 2010.
Ocean City Today
New Dairy Queen opens on 114th Street in Ocean City
(July 29, 2022) Gillis Gilkerson recently completed a full interior and exterior renovation of the Dairy Queen restaurant and ice creamery located on 114th Street in Ocean City. The approximately 3,240-square-foot building, former home of Gold Coast liquor store, now features a fresh, modern design to welcome customers complete with...
Cape Gazette
Connecting Generations honors Cape district mentors
Three Cape Henlopen School District mentors have been recognized by Connecting Generations for their work in local schools in the program’s first year. Connecting Generations operates the Creative Mentoring program for adaptation in Sussex, Kent and New Castle county schools. Cape launched its mentoring program in November 2021. Mentors...
outandaboutnow.com
Something’s Brewing in Middletown
Above: Volunteer Brewing Company owners Kevin and Dawn Schatz with their Dead Poets IPA. Photo by Joe Grace. The craft beer scene is coming on strong in this burgeoning community. By Pam George. When Kevin Schatz decided to turn his passion for homebrewing into a profession, he didn’t look far...
delawarepublic.org
Over 3,800 acres of farmland added to permanent preservation list
The latest round of easement selections by Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation saw a record number of acres come from the Inland Bays watershed. Over 3800 acres across 54 farms are added to the permanently protected list, and 486 of those acres are in the Inland Bay, the most ever selected in one year.
Comments / 0