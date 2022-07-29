SSgt. William O. Wood of Valdosta to be Laid to Rest

valdostaceo.com
Related
WALB 10
Remains of Valdosta native who served in World War II arriving to TLH Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The remains of a fallen soldier will be returning to the region Friday, nearly eight decades after his death. According to a press release from the U.S. Army, Staff Sgt. William O. Wood of the Army Air Forces was finally identified in May 2022 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) “using circumstantial evidence as well as anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, Y chromosome DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.”
wfxl.com
SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony
On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
Students in Camden County, Ware County kick off day 1 of new school year
KINGSLAND, Ga. — Thousands of students in Ware and Camden counties said goodbye to summer and welcomed the new school year Monday morning. Action News Jax brought the coverage to you live from Kingsland, Georgia, as kids walked in with their backpacks and lunch boxes in hand. Amanda Klinner...
WALB 10
Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville
Great Georgia Pollinator Census two-day event is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20 at Pebble Hill plantation.
News4Jax.com
Back to school: Students in Camden, Ware counties head to 1st day of class
ST. MARYS, Ga. – Students in Camden and Ware counties returned to school Monday — the first school district in our area back in the classroom. At St. Marys Elementary School, the King family was savoring the moment of the first day of school for Samantha, who entered pre-K.
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
valdostaceo.com
Students Earne Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences Degree from PCOM South Georgia
On Monday, July 25, 2022, eight students earned their Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree from PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie, making them the campus’s first graduating class. Held at Southern Regional Technical College in Moultrie, friends, family members and leadership from PCOM, PCOM Georgia and PCOM South...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Purple Alert canceled for missing Leon County Man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement canceled a Purple Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing man of Leon County.
valdostaceo.com
Betty Morgan on The SEEDS Business Resource Center
Betty Morgan is the Vice President for Business Development at the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber. She talks about how the SEEDS program helps new businesses get the information needed to succeed. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison
WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
WALB 10
Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta
Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
valdostatoday.com
Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County
LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
valdostaceo.com
Valdosta City Schools Athletics to Use the NFHS Network
The Valdosta City Schools athletics programs will now use the NFHS Network to offer streaming services of athletic events. Streaming packages start at $11.99 monthly or subscribers can pay an annual fee of $79.99. Middle and high school gymnasiums and athletic fields have been equipped with devices that will allow for most middle and high school sports to be streamed through the NFHS Network.
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following pursuit
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a lengthy pursuit Monday night.
Leon County Sheriff's Office investigating traffic death on Fairbanks Ferry Road
The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a traffic incident Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0