The Graffiti In Art Alley In Downtown Twin Falls Was 100 Percent An Accident

6 Reasons Why Twin Falls is Going to Hell Soon
What in the heck is going on in Twin Falls lately? Every day, there seems to be some odd behavior or story on the news, and people are showing odd behavior all over town. Each town and city in America has its share of problems, but it seems that more and more of it has been happening around Twin Falls lately. The world is more judgmental than ever, and while I typically try not to judge, it seems that some of the things happening around here have Twin headed in the wrong direction. With all the wild incidents and things taking place, it is fair to say that Twin Falls is headed to hell right now, and here are some of the reasons why.
Twin Falls Food Hall to be Awarded for Historic Preservation
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The 2nd South Market in Twin Falls will be recognized for preserving a piece of downtown history. Preservation Idaho will give the market a Cultural Heritage Preservation Award at the 45th Annual Orchids & Onions ceremony this weekend in Twin Falls. The food hall features a number of different independent eateries, from barbecue to ice cream. The old building was built in 1926 as a machine shop and has since evolved over the years. “2nd South Market is a wonderful example of adaptive reuse. This project kept an important historic building relevant and contributing to the beauty and vibrancy of downtown Twin Falls. We’d love to see more projects like this that respect historic preservation and support sustainability,” said Paula Benson, board president of Preservation Idaho in a statement. The Orchids and Onions will be held on July 30, from 1 p.m to 4 p.m. at Elevation 486 in Twin Falls.
7 Events Happening in the Magic Valley the Final Weekend of July
Summer is rolling right along and weekend after weekend is full of events taking place. Some weekends have more than others, but there is much to do every weekend. The Magic Valley does a great job of encouraging its residents to get out of the house and spend time in the community eating, laughing, and having fun. Sometimes it is nice to stay home and rest, but that is what the colder months are for. Get on out and enjoy at least one event every weekend if you can. Here is what is going on this weekend in and around Twin Falls.
Niagara Springs Day Park to Close for Repairs (7/29)
WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A popular day recreation spot in the Magic Valley along the Snake River will be closed for construction for much of early August. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Idaho Power Niagara Springs Creek day park will undergo maintenance and construction beginning July 29, through mid-August; the park is next to the Niagara Springs Steelhead Hatchery. All public access to the day park will be off limits while crews work on erosion issues along the stream bank. Access to the upper part of Niagara Springs Creek will remain closed indefinitely to protect the threatened Bliss Rapid snail that live in that part of the stream. Anglers will have specific access to the creek in other parts. The closure will not impact Niagara Springs State Park. Call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359 for more information.
LOOK: 5 Multi-Unit Rentals Available In Twin Falls That You Could Own
Finding an affordable home in Twin Falls can be tough. Finding an affordable home that could be a money-making investment opportunity can be even harder. Yet, for some reason right now in Twin Falls, there are 5 multi-unit rental properties for sale and they all have relatively affordable price tags.
UPDATE: Truck Rear-ends Another Truck Near Gooding, Catches Fire
GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-No injuries were reported following a Monday afternoon crash involving two semi-trucks near Gooding. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 26, east of town at around 12 p.m. A Kenworth truck, driven by a 25-year-old Jerome man was headed east when it was rear-ended by Freightliner semi-truck driven by a 37-year-old Burley man. The Freightliner caught on fire. Local fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze. As of 3 p.m. the highway was still blocked by the crash. Video shared to social media via Youtube shows what appears to be a propane truck spewing flames and smoke while a milk truck appears parked not far from it along a highway. After several minutes an explosion can bee seen in the video.
