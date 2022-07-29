ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta Sees Rise in June Unemployment Rate

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 4 days ago
valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

SRTC Blakely, Tifton, and Thomasville cohort honored in pinning ceremony

On Wednesday, July 27, Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) held a pinning ceremony honoring the most recent class of Practical Nursing (PN) students from SRTC - Blakely, SRTC - Thomasville, and SRTC - Tifton. The ceremony commemorates the students’ successful completion of their nursing coursework and clinical rotations. The...
THOMASVILLE, GA
valdostaceo.com

Betty Morgan on The SEEDS Business Resource Center

Betty Morgan is the Vice President for Business Development at the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber. She talks about how the SEEDS program helps new businesses get the information needed to succeed. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
City
Valdosta, GA
Valdosta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Valdosta tattoo shop raises money for abortion rights

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Some people are going above and beyond their support for women’s rights as they got in line to receive a permanent reminder of their beliefs. The Brass Quill Gallery decided to bring the nationwide ‘My Body My Choice’ Tattoo Flash event to South Georgia after seeing it take flight at a New York Tattoo shop. All proceeds raised will go to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
WCTV

LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Vikings prepare for pre-season game against Tift County

LOWNDES CO. – The Viking football season is set to begin with this week’s football camp and pre-season game versus Tift County. The pre-season game in Tifton this Friday night will kick off at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $5 each and will be available at the gate. Stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Harlem Legends visit Cook County for back to school weekend

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Harlem Legends made a stop in Adel on Saturday and put on quite the show. It was all set up by the Cook County board of education for their back to school weekend. The kids got the chance to play around with the Harlem Legends.
ADEL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Linus Business#Valdosta Sees Rise#Georgia Labor
wfxl.com

Four arrested for stealing mail from community mailboxes in Valdosta

Four people are facing felony charges of stealing mail from a community mailbox in Lowndes County, according to the Valdosta Police Department. During the early morning hours of July 30, a Valdosta Police Department Patrol Officer observed four individuals at the Avery Apartments in the 400 block of Connell Road.
VALDOSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia meth drug trafficking leader sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WRBL) – The leader of a criminal conspiracy, where violent street gang members distributed methamphetamine and other drugs in south Georgia, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, also known as “Bijay,” 41, received a 440-month federal prison sentence; in addition to the […]
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostaceo.com

Valdosta City Schools Athletics to Use the NFHS Network

The Valdosta City Schools athletics programs will now use the NFHS Network to offer streaming services of athletic events. Streaming packages start at $11.99 monthly or subscribers can pay an annual fee of $79.99. Middle and high school gymnasiums and athletic fields have been equipped with devices that will allow for most middle and high school sports to be streamed through the NFHS Network.
VALDOSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WALB 10

Imprisoned gang leader sentenced in Ga. state prison drug ring

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WALB) - An imprisoned gang leader known for heading a South Georgia drug ring has been served a life sentence in federal prison, according to the United States Department of Justice. Jackie Kavaskia McMillan, 41, also known as “Bijay”, was sentenced to 37 years in federal prison, consecutive...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

Two arrested for drug and traffic violations charges in Tift and Cook County

On Monday, two men were arrested by members of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, and Cook County Sheriff's Office on drug and traffic violation charges. According to the Tift County Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Chadwick Estrada, of Doraville, Georgia, was pulled over in Cook County by GSP for traffic offenses. GSP requested the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit's.
TIFT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy