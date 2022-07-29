ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ivan Bates to be new Baltimore City state's attorney after Roya Hanna drops out

WBAL Radio
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbal.com

baltimorebrew.com

Some hard truths about Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski

Despite a string of disclosures about his administration’s handling of the politically connected, Johnny O cruises toward another four years in office [OP-ED] Events over the past year threaten to permanently tarnish the reputation of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. It began with his ham-handed attempt to neutralize the effectiveness of the county’s Inspector General.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out

A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Religious leaders team up with police for prayer motorcade across Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Act Now Baltimore, The International Faith-Based coalition Multi-Cultural Prayer Movement, and the Baltimore City Police Department held a "prayer caravan" stopping at multiple locations across Baltimore over the weekend. Baltimore City Police Commissioner, Michael S Harrison, and ACT Now Baltimore Chair, Bishop Angel Nunez, were also...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Latest murder in Baltimore happened Sunday

Violence continued on Sunday as Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting that happened in Northeast Baltimore. Officers say they found a man with gunshot wounds along Mannasota avenue around 4:30 in the afternoon. Homicide detectives were called due to the extent of his injuries. This report will be updated.
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore to appear in Montgomery County August 1

the Democratic Party nominee for Maryland governor, will appear at a rally in Silver Spring Monday night, August 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM. The rally will be held at Veterans Plaza at 1 Veterans Place in downtown Silver Spring. Also scheduled to appear, are U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Democratic Maryland Comptroller candidate Brooke Lierman. The event is scheduled to run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

MetroAccess Workers Strike in Prince George's County

More than 130 MetroAccess workers are striking to demand better pay and working conditions. Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 689 picketed outside the Transdev facility in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Monday. Transdev is one of four contractors WMATA hired to manage MetroAccess, which is a shared-ride service for people with disabilities who can't ride the bus or rail systems.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Two Frederick County Incumbents Lose Their Re-Election Bids

That’s according to the unofficial final ballot count. Frederick, Md (KM) The final unofficial count of the 2022 primary election was completed on Friday, and two incumbent members of the Frederick County Council have lost their re-election bids. Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer lost the Democratic Primary race in District Three To Jazmin Di Cols by three votes. . The winner will face Republican Shelley Aloi in the general election on November 8th.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
newsfromthestates.com

Without council action, tenants in Montgomery County could see higher rents

Advocates rallied for a bill that would limit rent increases in Montgomery County before a council hearing last week. Photo by Nene Narh-Mensah. Montgomery County residents could face higher rents later this month, after the County Council didn’t move forward last week with a bill that could extend a limitation on rate increases. A previous bill limited rent hikes during the pandemic and required three months’ notice, but expired in mid-May.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

The Legal Status Of iGaming In Maryland And Annapolis: Important Things To Know

The US holds the largest market of casino gamblers on the planet, with more than 32 million individuals visiting the various land-based casinos. This shows a massive and hyperactive market for casino providers and sportsbooks in the country. Since the Wire Act of 1961, the casino sector has no longer...
WBAL Radio

BPD addresses crime-filled weekend

From July 29 through July 31, Baltimore City experienced multiple shooting incidents that included five homicide victims, nine non-fatal shooting victims, and 17 confirmed robberies. During that time, officers made more than 40 arrests; one homicide arrest, two attempted murder arrests, 22 aggravated assault arrests, two handgun violation arrests, four...
BALTIMORE, MD

