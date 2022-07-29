ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Taconeta Offering Last Remaining Choco Tacos In El Paso To Customers

By Iris Lopez
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Mayor Buys 5,000 UTEP Tickets For City Workers

The UTEP football season opener has just gotten closer to being a sellout. A few days ago, UTEP announced there were fewer than ten thousand tickets left for the August 27th Sun Bowl game against the University of North Texas. Make that “less than 5,000” now. In a...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Klondike, TX
El Paso, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Restaurants
El Paso, TX
Restaurants
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Taconeta Offering#Spanish
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
elpasomatters.org

A New Mexico mushroom farmer wants to make good food more sustainable

LA MESA, N.M. — It’s taken about four weeks for these mushrooms to begin fruiting from their sawdust blocks. Cream-colored stems elongate in clusters, punctuated by the brown speckled caps of chestnut mushrooms. On the rack above them, the bluish gray bells of oyster mushrooms fan upward. Another shelf over, the lion’s mane mushrooms grow more voluminous, their shaggy spines clumping together so they look like fluffy white clouds.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Our Favorite “It’s Hot In Texas” TikTok Videos

You don't need me to tell you that this has been one hot ass summer. Spend more than 5 minutes outdoors this summer in East Texas and I can almost guarantee that you will start sweating. But luckily, according to weather people, this isn't the absolute worst summer in terms of 100 degree days and we'll get into that shortly, but folks are trying to make the best of the heat.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSM

Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Speakeasies That Will Transport You Back in Time

A speakeasy is a bar replicates aspects of historical speakeasies- you know, like how they had during the Prohibition era?. While I'm sure El Paso had a few back in the day, speakeasies are suddenly cool again- and you can be transported back in time if you check out these speakeasies in El Paso!
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Former El Paso Television Sports Anchor Gets Hilariously Trolled by Cowboys Fan

Former KVIA ABC 7 sports anchor Nate Ryan has gone viral thanks to someone on the internet with a juvenile sense of humor like mine. Ryan was doing a Facebook Live from the Dallas Cowboys training camp in California for the San Antonio news station he now works for and reading comments off his phone when an unnamed Cowboys fan took a page right out of the Bart Simpson prank call playbook and trolled the KENS 5 reporter with the somewhat vulgar fake name of "Drew P. Huevos" (Tee-hee!)
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy