Walkable Wonders: Reino's Pizza & Pasta, Sisters in Shelter, Hope's Landing

Maumee Summer Fair celebrates 45 years with food, music and art
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story about a previous year's Maumee Summer Fair that aired on Aug. 9, 2019. Maumee's annual summer fair will return for its 45th year on Aug. 12 and 13, bringing with it a variety of uptown favorites, as well as several things new to 2022.
Rosaria’s on 3rd St.
The long wait for the opening of the latest Barone family restaurant, in Perrysburg, is finally over. After delays from situations beyond the control of the restaurateurs, Rosario’s on 3rd Street in Perrysburg touts the experience as “coastal Italian dining”. “We saw this opportunity become available in downtown Perrysburg and decided that a dining experience, with the best parts of Rosie’s, our original upscale eatery, and more small plates and seafood options, would work well here,” explains Phil Barone, proprietor, adding, “and we have had a great welcome from the public for Rosaria’s.”
The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo
While sitting down with a simple soft serve cone may be our favorite summer pastime, there are days when we want something more from our ice cream experience. We’ve rounded up our favorite non-soft serve frozen treats in and around Toledo for when your go-to twist cone just isn’t enough.
Museum’s Extends Raffle Special Offering Increased Chances to Win Once-in-a-lifetime Great Lakes Experience until August 15th
WHAT: Luck of the Lakes Raffle’s Early Bird Special Extended. WHEN: Special Extended through Aug. 15th | Winner Drawn Sept. 24, 2022. WHERE: National Museum of the Great Lakes 1701 Front St., Toledo, OH 43605. ADDITIONAL DETAILS:. The National Museum of the Great Lakes will be extending our Early...
Toledo area rescue takes in two puppies in need of life-saving medical care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local rescue is caring for a couple of pups that had a rough start in life. They have a long road ahead, but they’ll have plenty of people helping them from here on out. The two reportedly wandered up to someone’s garage last week and they were both in need of life-saving care. They are are alive and well thanks to the help of a lot of people.
Development group buys vacant Findlay property; plans for apartment, commercial space
FINDLAY, Ohio — A downtown Findlay property has been vacant for a decade, until now. The historic Argyle building, which sat on the land, caught fire in 2012 and was demolished a year later. And for the last decade, a development deal couldn't be reached between the city and...
Wauseon Homecoming Pageant Crowns 2022 Queen
NEW QUEEN … The 2022 Miss Wauseon winner, runners-up and contestants stand on-stage after the crowning. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Wauseon Homecoming Pageant has crowned its new queen. On Thursday, July 28th, five ladies competed for the title with one w... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
No paycheck again: Ohio ambulance workers told company is for sale
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ambulance workers for ProCare who have experienced multiple paycheck delays said they are now not getting paid at all. Several employees of ProCare said they have not received their last two weeks of pay. They were told in an email that company owners are trying to complete the sale of the firm instead.
Big To Do – August 2022
Pride is back! After two years of muted and modified variations of the event, Toledo Pride 2022 hosts a full weekend of celebrations beginning Friday, August 19 with a Kick-Off party at Promenade Park at 6pm. On Saturday, August 20, the Toledo Pride parade returns to Adams St. downtown, beginning at noon. The Pride Main Event follows at Promenade Park until 10pm. The festivities wind down on Sunday with the Big Rainbow Brunch Crawl (see Page 6 and 30 for details). For all the latest information on this year’s Pride events, visit.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Real Life Mama: Joys of the neighborhood
I don’t know, maybe it is that I am just getting older and more grateful for the things around me, but I cannot even begin to explain how much my neighborhood means to me. It’s just that there’s something pretty amazing about a tribe around you that you can flip-flip favors, kids, stories and carpooling with.
Toledo Jeep Fest 2022: Jeep Fanatics Assemble!
It all began in 2016. A group of Jeep enthusiasts in the Toledo area came together with a simple idea: A celebration of the vehicle that had been a staple of the American experience since it was first built here three quarters of a century prior. “A group of us...
Small business in Bowling Green continues to thrive after major challenges.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many small business owners have faced a lot of challenges in recent years. Here’s the story of a Wood County business owner who navigated all the obstacles and came out on the other side stronger than ever. For Keeps opened in 1997 as a general...
TARTA hub closed until further notice
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s downtown Transit Hub at 612 N. Huron St. will be closed until further notice. The closure comes after unforeseen circumstances and out of an abundance of caution and care for the safety of its customers and team members. It is due to an issue with the sewer line in the basement.
Wiehl takes the cake in fair contests
Debbie Wiehl has a love for baking, which she demonstrates each year during the Wood County Fair. For over 10 years, Wiehl has been entering contests at the fair. She enters items into multiple categories in the gardening, canning and culinary departments. She said her favorite contests are the pies,...
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds
TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action. Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.
Local highway construction for the week of August 1
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of August 1. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
Car crash on N Detroit Ave. & Monroe St., bullet wounds found
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Sunday morning before 3:00 a.m., TPD responded to a crash that occurred on N Detroit Ave. and Monroe St. Toledo Police Department told 13abc that the driver and passenger of one vehicle, two adult women, were transported to a hospital to be treated for bullet wounds but their conditions are unknown.
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
