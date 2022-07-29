ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Michael Escoffery curates Jamaica’s 60th Independence exhibition

By Tangerine Clarke
caribbeanlife.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.caribbeanlife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jeryl Brunner

The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary

Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ
howafrica.com

Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member

Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
White Plains, NY
City
Florida, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Florida State
White Plains, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily News

Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC

A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Degas
Secret NYC

New Concert Series, ‘Rise Up NYC,’ To Put On 10 Free Performances This Summer

Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Economy Candy: Celebrating 85 Years as NYC’s Legendary Candy Emporium

During the Great Depression, demand for shoe and hat repair at a shop on the corner of Rivington and Essex was low. Outside the store though, a small candy pushcart run by the same owners attracted customers craving sweets during the tumultuous era. By 1937, candy bars replaced repair tools in the corner shop now known as Economy Candy. The sweet shop’s name is inspired by the unexpected success of the candy pushcart outside the shoe and hat repair shop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Mango Tree Production to showcase past, present, future

Mango Tree Production costume mas camp, located at 204 Parkside Ave., Brooklyn, is adorned with a kaleidoscope of colorful costumes set for masqueraders to choose from in preparation for the parade of the bands on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Revelers are invited to the band’s soft launch on Friday, July...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#National Gallery Of Art#Jazz#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Jamaican#Congress
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Gracie Mansion, the Home of NYC’s Mayor

For nearly eighty years Gracie Mansion has been known as the official residence of New York City’s mayor, but this yellow wooden house on the Upper East Side has a storied history that began long before the first mayor moved in. Built on an important Revolutionary War site, the house was constructed in 1799 as a country home for the notorious New York merchant Archibald Gracie. Ownership and purpose of the home changed many times after the Gracie’s moved out until Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, moved into “The People’s House” in 1942.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
bklyner.com

Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.

Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
BROOKLYN, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Amtrak launches first train to New York City

Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy