Michael Escoffery curates Jamaica’s 60th Independence exhibition

The Story Of This Manhattan Brasserie Is Told In A Riveting New Documentary
Creating a Manhattan restaurant from the ground up is hard enough. Then try creating an epic experience where diners are transported from New York City to an Art Nouveau-style brasserie in a Parisian square, the length of an entire block. Then imagine a soaring ceiling practically touching the sky and a multi-colored glass skylight imported from Paris not to mention delectable menu creations like steak frites, steamed mussels with white wine, an assortment of dry-aged meats and a vast wine list.
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
Be the First Person Ever to Buy this New Paltz House
Live in an amazingly historical home in the heart of the Hudson Valley. Be The first people to ever buy this 240-year-old plus home that has only ever been occupied by multiple generations of one family. Have you ever wanted to live in a spot where local lures and history...
Flashy Brooklyn Pastor Of $1M Jewelry Heist Sued By Church Member
Bishop Lamor Whitehead, the Brooklyn-based pastor who was recently robbed of an estimated $1 million dollars worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon, is facing a lawsuit from a congregant who alleges that the Bishop stole $90,000 from her. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit against Whitehead was...
Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn pageant | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
NEW YORK (AP) — By the 1000’s, revelers not too long ago returned to Havemeyer Avenue in New York Metropolis’s Williamsburg neighborhood to have a good time the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, after which downsized crowds in 2021.
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Brooklyn brothers launch hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs
Rusty and River Fields, two brothers born and raised in Brooklyn, have started the first hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs.
This NYC theater was just ranked one of the most beautiful in the world
We didn't need a new study to confirm this but, apparently, Radio City Music Hall is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. …
New Concert Series, ‘Rise Up NYC,’ To Put On 10 Free Performances This Summer
Mayor Adams just announced a brand new concert series, titled ‘Rise Up NYC,’ to join the likes of Bryant Park’s Picnic Performances, musical events at Hudson River Park and “Backyard at Hudson Yards.” The new series will be a celebration of culture and music that “seeks to encourage New Yorkers to explore all of the city and reconnect with one another as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a recent press release. Rise Up NYC will bring 10 free performances across the five boroughs from now through September 12. Critically acclaimed artists and local musicians will make their way to the stage, such as Mary Mary, Mr. Vegas, Funk Flex and more. In addition to uniting New Yorkers and highlighting local artists and small businesses located near the concert venues, Rise Up NYC will serve as a non-violent way to overcome challenges faced by the city.
Brownsville Old Timers Reunion celebrates 59th anniversary
Older Brooklyn residents came together out on Linden Boulevard on Friday to uphold the long-standing tradition of the Brownsvile Old Timers Reunion.
Economy Candy: Celebrating 85 Years as NYC’s Legendary Candy Emporium
During the Great Depression, demand for shoe and hat repair at a shop on the corner of Rivington and Essex was low. Outside the store though, a small candy pushcart run by the same owners attracted customers craving sweets during the tumultuous era. By 1937, candy bars replaced repair tools in the corner shop now known as Economy Candy. The sweet shop’s name is inspired by the unexpected success of the candy pushcart outside the shoe and hat repair shop.
Mango Tree Production to showcase past, present, future
Mango Tree Production costume mas camp, located at 204 Parkside Ave., Brooklyn, is adorned with a kaleidoscope of colorful costumes set for masqueraders to choose from in preparation for the parade of the bands on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Revelers are invited to the band’s soft launch on Friday, July...
Gotham Gazette
Public Advocate Releases Plan to 'End Systemic Homelessness' in New York City by 2026
A coalition led by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has released a four-year roadmap to “ending homelessness as we know it,” proposing several strategies to help the roughly 55,000 unhoused people in the city move into stable, affordable housing. Williams, a Democrat, released the new report...
Top 10 Secrets of Gracie Mansion, the Home of NYC’s Mayor
For nearly eighty years Gracie Mansion has been known as the official residence of New York City’s mayor, but this yellow wooden house on the Upper East Side has a storied history that began long before the first mayor moved in. Built on an important Revolutionary War site, the house was constructed in 1799 as a country home for the notorious New York merchant Archibald Gracie. Ownership and purpose of the home changed many times after the Gracie’s moved out until Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, moved into “The People’s House” in 1942.
‘Flashy’ Brooklyn Bishop Gets Into Heated Argument With Two Of His Critics During Interview
The Brooklyn clergyman, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who was robbed while giving a live sermon on Instagram Sunday, got into a heated exchange during a Facebook Live interview with online media personality Larry Reid and his guest, Genesis Warren. The latter both ridiculed the Bishop’s recently jewelry theft. Whitehead told both...
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
Opinion: NY’s Mitchell-Lama Housing Should Be Preserved, Not Dismantled
“Dissolving our building’s Mitchell-Lama status would be a small but significant injustice in an already deeply unequal city. Shareholders who have long benefited from the program would be autonomously divesting some of the city’s affordable housing stock, and profiting from the conversion.”. Since I moved in at Cadman...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.
Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
Amtrak launches first train to New York City
Amtrak has launched their expanded service on the Ethan Allen Line that goes through Vergennes, Middlebury, and onto the Big Apple. On Friday morning, Burlington sent off its first train filled with passengers, all on a different journey. “I have been looking forward for the Ethan Allen to be extended...
