See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection

mix1043fm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Junction Home on 26 Road Includes a Pool and Waterslide
Check out this super cute house in Grand Junction that was just added to the market at the end of July. Originally built in 1933, this home has been updated throughout with guest quarters added above a 3-car garage. Best of all you'll find an in-ground saltwater pool with a...
How Grand Junction Feeds Six People In Two Hours For $20
Surprise! You have six people coming over in precisely two hours. You have to feed all six, and you have a whopping $20 to your name. How do we handle a crisis like this in Grand Junction, Colorado?. I asked on social media, "You have $20 and two hours to...
Cemetery In Collbran, Colorado Has Memorials Dating Back to the Mid-1800’s
The next time you visit Western Colorado's Grand Mesa, take a moment to visit the Eagalite cemetery near Collbran. Take a look around and you'll find several graves dating back to the mid-1800's. This particular site is part of the Collbran Cemetery District, which consists of the Eagalite, Cedar Crest,...
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Junction Colorado Loves To Do This In The Rain
It looks as if Grand Junction, Colorado can expect a 40% chance of rain tonight (Monday, August 1, 2022). What do you like to do when it rains in Grand Junction?. We don't get much of the stuff around here. On the rare chance it does rain, many of us bust out into the happy dance.
Colorado’s Powderhorn Mountain Rim View Connector Trail Coming Soon
The Palisade Plunge might very well be one of the more popular mountain biking trails on the western slope. The 32-mile trail connects the top of the Grand Mesa with the town of Palisade, Colorado. Some people avoid the mighty Palisade Plunge due to the technical difficulty of the route,...
KJCT8
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
cpr.org
The Palisade Plunge opened amid wide fanfare, but now, its makers are urging people be cautious — and bring enough water — in the summer heat
The Grand Mesa looms like a huge ship in the distance over much of Mesa County. At about 11,000 feet of elevation, it offers an alpine respite from the often scorching valley below. And for decades, mountain bikers asked themselves the same thing: What if I could ride down it?
IN THIS ARTICLE
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?
When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now
If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000
A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
Grand Junction’s Tips for Enjoying Concerts at Las Colonias Amphitheater
We have lots of concerts still to come in Grand Junction over the second half of 2022. For some, the concerts in late summer and fall may be your first visit to The Amp at Las Colonias. We asked you for some pro tips for those who may be attending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho8.com
Why this Colorado valley is the West’s next must-visit destination
Colorado’s iconic destinations have seemingly been around forever, and we know their names by heart: Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge, to name a few, along with Denver, a city that has exploded in the past decade. For something new, a traveler must go farther west in the state, where a...
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies
Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
nbc11news.com
Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
Sentencing for convicted Grand Junction fentanyl dealer delayed again
A federal judge in Denver has again delayed sentencing the head of a fentanyl-dealing family to give the defense more time to analyze the demographic makeup of the juries that indicted and convicted him. Bruce Holder was convicted in April 2021 of charges related to dealing illicit fentanyl pills, including...
beaconseniornews.com
Kush Gardens provides relief without the high
A former health care worker, Dawn Palmer witnessed the medical benefits of marijuana, especially how it relieved pain for patients with spinal injuries. This led her to open Kush Gardens, Mesa County’s first marijuana dispensary in DeBeque. The dispensary, located at 4550 Highway 6& 24, is larger than it...
See All 42 of Colorado’s Beautiful State Parks
Colorado is home to four incredible National Parks and eight must-see National Monuments. When you are done visiting all of those we have a list of 42 State Parks to talk about. Would it surprise you to learn that the state of New York leads the way with 178 State...
More Grand Junction Bad Rules to Follow While Driving
Grand Junction drivers may be among the worst in the nation, but we are beginning to understand why. Not long ago, we brought you the Grand Junction Rules For Driving. These are basic driving rules that you would think everybody knows, unfortunately, they don't. Another thing we learned is that Grand Junction drivers can't help the way they drive. In most cases they have received faulty information.
Things We Don’t Feel Bad About In Grand Junction
Have you ever done something you should feel bad about, but for one reason or another, you don't? Here are a few things we don't feel bad about in Grand Junction. I asked on social media, "What's something you should feel bad about, but don't?" Here's what you had to say.
Mix 104.3 KMXY
Grand Junction, CO
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0