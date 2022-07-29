ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

See The Years Pass At the Corner of This Grand Junction Intersection

By Toni Gee
 4 days ago
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet William’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, William!. William is a two-year-old Shepard mix. William has big floppy ears to go along with his big and loving personality. He gets along great with other dogs and is not very high maintenance. William loves to play with his toys but also loves to lay on your lap. He even knows a few tricks such as sit, down, and shake and he loves the water.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
When Can You Swim In Grand Junction Colorado?

When summer arrives in Grand Junction, it doesn't take long to see that folks around here love the water. You see people on, in, or near the river all the time during the summer. You'll find them at River Park at Las Colonias or at the water feature at Bananas. Of course, there are those who are fortunate enough to have a nice swimming pool in their backyard. Then there are those that don't have a pool, but they do have a sprinkler - and the kids love it.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Homeless Puppies Are Available In Grand Junction Right Now

If you have been wanting to add a puppy to your household, now would be the perfect time to do that. Puppies are so adorable - and when it comes to adopting them they are wildly popular. That would explain, in part, why it costs a little more to adopt a puppy than a full-grown d0g. It also makes it more enticing for people to adopt older dogs that may have more difficulty finding that forever home.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Fake Cannabis Employment Scam Costs Colorado Woman $1000

A Colorado woman is out $1000 after falling for a fake cannabis employment scam. Employment scams are big business and may unsuspecting and desperate job-seekers are falling victim. The Federal Trade Commission says in recent years says these phony job scams have cost Americans hundreds of millions of dollars over the past few years.
COLORADO STATE
Idaho8.com

Why this Colorado valley is the West’s next must-visit destination

Colorado’s iconic destinations have seemingly been around forever, and we know their names by heart: Vail, Aspen and Breckenridge, to name a few, along with Denver, a city that has exploded in the past decade. For something new, a traveler must go farther west in the state, where a...
PALISADE, CO
Grand Junction’s Most Expensive Hobbies

Hobbies are something almost everyone has. They often take a lot of our time in exchange for a lot of fun, often a sense of accomplishment, and are sometimes even lucrative. However, the latter is not always the case. In many cases, our hobbies, while fun distractions from the mundaneness of everyday life, are not always the most kind to our bank accounts. In fact, in the absolute worst-case scenario, sometimes our hobbies appear more like an addiction and end up taking more of our money than they probably should.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Monsoon moisture continues across the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar until 9 pm tonight. A Flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to occur. If a warning occurs for the burn scar area, Glenwood Canyon will be closed until the alert expires. In addition, if mudslides arise, this will further extend the closure.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Kush Gardens provides relief without the high

A former health care worker, Dawn Palmer witnessed the medical benefits of marijuana, especially how it relieved pain for patients with spinal injuries. This led her to open Kush Gardens, Mesa County’s first marijuana dispensary in DeBeque. The dispensary, located at 4550 Highway 6& 24, is larger than it...
MESA COUNTY, CO
More Grand Junction Bad Rules to Follow While Driving

Grand Junction drivers may be among the worst in the nation, but we are beginning to understand why. Not long ago, we brought you the Grand Junction Rules For Driving. These are basic driving rules that you would think everybody knows, unfortunately, they don't. Another thing we learned is that Grand Junction drivers can't help the way they drive. In most cases they have received faulty information.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Grand Junction, CO
