Gloucester: Major Water Break – Report from the Scene – 11:30 a.m. Update – Photos

Large brush fire burns through 9 acres in Gloucester
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Neighbors could see the smoke for miles as a brush fire burned for most of the day Monday in Gloucester. “I smelled it first, and I thought maybe there was somebody burning brush in the neighborhood, and I looked up and said that’s not a barbeque,” said Deanie French, who lives nearby.
NECN
43 Displaced After Fire in Lowell Apartment Building
Fire broke out at a three-story apartment building in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Monday, sending residents scrambling to escape. Fire officials said they were called to the building at Willie and Cross streets around 4:45 p.m. There were reports that someone was trapped inside, but that person made it out before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.
capecod.com
Major crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A major traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Provincetown shortly before 9 AM Monday. The crash happened at the Snail Road intersection and reportedly involved three vehicles. Firefighters called for the Jaws of Life to free one of the victims from the wreckage. Three ambulances were called to the scene for transports to Cape Cod Hospital. Luckily it was determined a MedFlight helicopter was not needed so the injuries all appear to be not life-threatening. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
msonewsports.com
6 :40 p.m. Update: (Audio) Gloucester Fire Department Chief Eric Smith Interview; Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga Interview; City of Gloucester and Gloucester Fire Department Respond to Wind Turbine Failure and Share Road Closure
(GLOUCESTER — Mayor Greg Verga and Fire Chief Eric Smith report that the City of Gloucester and multiple city agencies responded to a mechanical failure at a wind turbine Sunday morning. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 7 a.m., the Gloucester Fire Department responded to a report that a...
Pickup Truck And Driver Plunge Into Water Off Pemberton Point In Hull (UPDATE)
A water rescue was underway in Hull to find a missing driver and car that plunged into the water off Pemberton Point, authorities said. Multiple crews responded to a report of a pickup truck and its driver that drove onto the beach in the area of 180 Main Street, near Hull Gut, around 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Hull Police and Fire said in a joint release.
NECN
Blade Tumbles Off Wind Turbine in Gloucester
A massive blade fell off of a 400-foot wind turbine in Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Sunday, causing the area surrounding the structure to be shutdown indefinitely. The Gloucester Fire Department and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga confirmed Sunday that a roughly 160-foot blade had fallen from the turbine at Applied Materials on Dory Road in the Blackburn Industrial Park shutting down access to nearby Great Republic Drive.
WMUR.com
Plaistow police issue warning after string of burglaries
PLAISTOW, N.H. — The Plaistow Police Department is warning people to be careful after several nighttime burglaries in town. Police said three businesses were targeted in the burglaries. Officials are reminding people to lock their doors and make sure alarm and camera systems are working correctly. Anyone with information...
Person dies after being pulled from the water in Ipswich
IPSWICH, Mass. — A person has died after being pulled from the water in Ipswich. Police and firefighters responded to Pavilion Beach around 5:17 p.m. Sunday for a person in distress in the water, Police Chief Paul Nikas and Fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a joint statement. A...
Passengers on broken down Commuter Rail train force open doors, scale fence to escape
BOSTON — Some passengers on a broken down Commuter Rail train weren’t going to wait for the power to come back on, opting instead to escape by forcing open the doors and scaling a nearby fence. Video shared by rider Leo Ruiz shows people using a ladder to...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
ARC Closes Retail Center Acquisition in Boston’s North Shore
BOSTON– The Aubuchon Realty Company, Inc., (ARC, Inc.), a diversified commercial real estate firm that is celebrating its 90th year of operation, completed the $6.6 million acquisition of Dodge Crossing in Beverly, Massachusetts. ARC is aggressively pursuing commercial real estate investments throughout the Eastern United States, with a particular...
valleypatriot.com
Estela Reyes will Fund Police in Methuen, McCarty Cut 32 Cops as a Councilor
This year the race for state representative in Lawrence and Methuen will be decided in the September 6th primary – not the November election – because there are no Republicans running in this race. That means more people need to vote on the September 6th Democrat primary, instead of waiting for the November final election.
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
One person killed, one injured in two-vehicle crash in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Lakeville Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Saturday morning that shut down the intersection of Main and Bridge Street for nearly four hours. Police responded to the scene of the crash just after 6:30 a.m. Two people were transported to a local area hospital, where...
GLFHC Residency Physicians Join Practices in Haverhill, Methuen and Across the Country
Nine graduates of Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s Lawrence Family Medicine Residency program are off to work as family physicians in Haverhill, Methuen, Lynn and locations throughout the country. They spent half their residency working through an unprecedented pandemic that at times saw them losing multiple patients a day...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Dead in Suspected Malden Street Racing Crash, Police Say
A motorcycle crashed while racing a car Friday night in Malden, Massachusetts, killing the vehicle's driver, police said. The motorcycle hit a guardrail on the Fellsway at Charles Street about 8:38 p.m., according to the Massachusetts State Police. The driver, Kyle Roust, was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
homenewshere.com
Billerica woman arrested following hit and run
WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, July 21, 2022, Wilmington Police arrested Billerica resident Karen Haught, 52, in connection with a hit and run incident that caused serious bodily injury to a Wilmington resident. The female pedestrian, identified as Kathy Peters, 64, was struck on July 20, 2022 in the area...
whdh.com
Trash truck wedged under railroad bridge in Billerica
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were working to extract a trash truck that lodged itself under a railroad bride in Billerica Thursday evening. According to police, Mount Pleasant Street was closed to allow crews to free the trapped vehicle. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
whdh.com
Hanson Police locate missing 12-year-old
HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hanson Police announced early Monday morning they have located missing 12-year-old girl Ashlynn Gill. The police department said on Sunday Gill was either in Whitman or Randolph after she was last sighted July 30. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
