Fill Memorial Stadium: Wyoming FamILLy 4 Packs On Sale Now

fightingillini.com
fightingillini.com
Caleb Samson Joins Illinois Women's Basketball Staff
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois Women's Basketball Head Coach Shauna Green has announced the addition of Caleb Samson to the Fighting Illini staff as a graduate assistant. Samson arrives to UI from Sterling College where he served as the recruiting coordinator as a graduate assistant. "I am very excited to...
fightingillini.com
Illini Start Training Camp in Memorial Stadium
The first practice of head coach Bret Bielema's second season is officially in the books after players participated in drills on the brand-new Memorial Stadium turf on Saturday. Though Bielema and his staff already have one season in Champaign under their belts, year two will certainly look different: New offensive...
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang
What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
Did You Miss Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days? He Was Awesome
Just north of the Colorado border is one of the biggest parties of the summer each July. This year, Nelly made his Cheyenne Frontier Days debut and he did not disappoint. Here are some awesome up-close pictures from his show. Pictures: Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days. I've been on the...
3 dead following two separate crashes in Northern Colorado
Three people were killed in two separate crashes in Northern Colorado Saturday evening. A pedestrian was struck and killed near Fort Collins and a head-on crash in Kersey left two people dead.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Electrocuted squirrel sparks small grass fire in Larimer County
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A squirrel was electrocuted and sparked a small grass fire in Larimer County Saturday morning, the Poudre Fire Authority said. Firefighters said around 9:35 a.m. Saturday, they got calls about a small wildfire near Trilby and Hidden Springs roads southwest of Fort Collins. The fire burned about half an acre.
capcity.news
Casper police say Cheyenne man drove to scene of auto burglary in stolen vehicle, briefly fled
CASPER, Wyo. — A 32-year-old man faces two felony charges after Casper police say they found him at the scene of an auto burglary with a stolen vehicle and apprehended him after a brief foot chase. Police say Cheyenne resident Paul Farley drove to the U-Haul on Bryan Stock...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne accepting applications for Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that it is accepting applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available here. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m. The...
Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update
An update is available in the investigation of the July 12 officer-involved shooting involving the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was activated, and Fort Collins Police Services [...] This post Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Update previously appeared on North Forty News.
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
capcity.news
Changes proposed for annexation and infrastructure code to be considered by Public Service Committee
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A near-rewriting of the City Code regarding annexation and infrastructure is up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The proposed amendments would make changes to various sections of Chapter 16, Annexation and Infrastructure Improvements, of Title 1, General Provisions, of the code of the City of Cheyenne.
Laramie Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman In Fraud Case
The Laramie Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in a fraud case. That's according to a post on the LAPD Facebook page:. ''The Laramie Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying this subject as part of an active fraud investigation. If you know, or have seen this person, please contact us at the non-emergent dispatch number, 307-721-2526. Reference case 22-09745."
