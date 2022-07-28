August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Camden County Circuit Clerk

www.lakeexpo.com
Camden Commissioner Gohagan: Vote For 'Someone Other Than Greg'
I ran for office to reform our local government. We have all heard over the years that Camden County is corrupt.. During COVID, we saw our county shut down by order of the commission with fines and imprisonment as punishment. The order was only removed after the community demanded it. Remember how Greg acted at the time? Extreme hysteria to the governor about people going to the state park. Begging the governor for more control…..He seemed most upset about people being parked in his spot. I found it astonishing he was going to Ha Ha Tonka himself, but he didn't want anyone else there with him.
August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Miller County Prosecuting Attorney.
Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August
MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
5866 Bluebird Circle, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
This wonderful home in Osage Beach is located in a quiet and peaceful subdivision that offers great community amenities including lake access. The kitchen has been completely made over with new cabinet & drawer fronts, Quartz countertops, Stainless Steel appliances (Built-In Double Oven, Low profile microwave, Gas cooktop, Trash compactor, and Samsung refrigerator), Glass tile backsplash, and Wood shelves. Other updates include engineered wood floors, porcelain tile, LVP floors & new fixtures in the master bath. The master suite boasts plenty of space for large furniture and a wonderful bathroom with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Keep the whole house warm in the winter with two gas fireplaces. The lower level can function as an extension of the house or "Mother In Law Quarters" with another kitchen and laundry hook-up. Bell Woods Estates is a very nice subdivision with great amenities for friends and family to enjoy. Seller including a 1 Year Home Warranty via Achosa.
