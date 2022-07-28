August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Camden County Prosecuting Attorney

www.lakeexpo.com
Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach
An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges
An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August
MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Missouri Wildlife Biologist Captures Wasp With ‘Killer Smile’. Want A Closer Look?
I am not allergic to bee stings or wasp stings, but I must confess, these things scare me. Anything that can sting me, I prefer to stay away from. I won't try to kill them, but keep them away from me. Looks like there is another "wasp" I need to be on the lookout for this summer.
Two injured in wreck Tuesday
Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020
Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
Pokin Around: Meet the main Bob, the I-44 entrepreneur who once pitched to Willie Mays
First, there was Bob’s Storage. It’s in Nixa. Then, a few years later, there was Bob’s Parking. It’s along Interstate-44 in Strafford, just west of the Wild Animal Safari. “People tell me, ‘Man, you must have some kind of ego,” says the man, the Bob, himself....
Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88
Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
