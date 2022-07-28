August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Camden County Prosecuting Attorney

Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO