Camden County, MO

August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Camden County Prosecuting Attorney

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.lakeexpo.com

KRMS Radio

Guilty Pleas, Sentencing Set for Eldon Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall and Urgent Care Building in Osage Beach

An Eldon man accused of ramming his pick-up in reverse into the Lake Ozark City Hall and Police Department building will find out his fate in late September. Jarod Long entered an open guilty plea in Miller County Circuit Court to a felony property damage charge. Long’s alleged damage spree back in February of this year then continued at the Boone Medical Group Urgent Care building in Osage Beach which also drew an open guilty. The buildings were not occupied at the time and there were no injuries reported. For the two guilty pleas in Miller County, following a sentence assessment report, Long could be sentenced up to four years in prison on each charge. Formal sentencing is set for September 27th.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
MACKS CREEK, MO
myozarksonline.com

Camden County Overdose leads to Murder Charges

An arrest in Jefferson City has led to further charges being filed against a man in Camdenton. 40-year-old Eric B Cole was arrested in Jefferson City, and on July 13th the Jefferson City Police notified the Camden County Sheriff’s Office of the development. When Cole was interviewed by Camden County Detectives, Cole described his involvement in the missing person case of James Elmore who was recently reported missing. Cole described a plan to travel with Elmore to purchase illegal narcotics. When under the influence of those narcotics, Elmore overdosed.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid

A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County

Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Work On Intersection Between Route 7 And Old Route 5 To Start In August

MODOT will be start making changes to the intersection of Route 7 and Old Route 5 in Camden County, beginning on Monday, August 1. Under the new configuration, both northbound Old Route 5 and southbound Route 7 traffic will be required to stop at the Route 7 intersection. Meanwhile, northbound Route 7 traffic making a left turn onto southbound Old Route 5 will be required to stop. Drivers traveling on northbound Route 7 that plan to continue north will yield to traffic already proceeding through the intersection.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Two injured in wreck Tuesday

Two people from Lebanon were injured in a 4:51 p.m. wreck Tuesday on Ginger Road near Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Zachary N. Bethel, 29, the driver of a westbound 2015 Dodge Challenger and Susan L. Dimmick, 64, the driver of an eastbound 2015 GMC Acadia were traveling too close to the center of the roadway, causing the vehicles to hit head on. Both were transported Cox South Hospital in Springfield. The Highway Patrol listed their injuries as moderate to serious. The drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts. For more see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
lakeexpo.com

187 Run Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Amazing lake front home now available and priced to sell! Lots of updates including hardwood floors, custom tile work, fresh bathrooms, new roof in 2014, new HVAC system 2015, new refrigerator in 2019. The dock has been increased in size with two PWC slips that are covered and new lifts included along with an oversized swim platform. Enjoy the spacious owner's suite with a great balcony that is perfect for morning coffee, two guest bedrooms and full bath located on the main level. The lower level is airy and bright with features that include high ceilings, crown molding, gas fireplace and updated kitchen. A large deck overlooking the no wake cove with year round deep water. The furniture is included per the inventory list along with the appliances, washer and dryer. Also included is the second tier lot that offers more parking and is ideal to add a garage or large metal building for toys and storage. Perfect vacation home or full time residence, don't wait!
CAMDENTON, MO
sjvsun.com

Jack Hannah, Sons of San Joaquin co-founder, dead at 88

Jack Hannah, a co-founder of award-winning Western band The Sons of the San Joaquin, passed Sunday after a brief bout of an illness, his family announced. Hannah, a native of Marshfield, Mo, was born to Lon “Broad” Hannah and his wife, Melba, on Oct. 25, 1933, one of three sons.
MARSHFIELD, MO

