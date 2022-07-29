ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso International Airport receives $13 Million in Federal Funding

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.5 KLAQ

Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5

El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso's largest migrant shelter prepares to close on Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The largest migrant shelter in El Paso will be closing its doors on Sunday. Casa del Refugiado cited staffing shortages and an overwhelming need for repairs as the reason for its closure. Ruben Garcia, who oversees Casa del Refugiado and is the director of...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

Economics professor explains how shrinking economy will affect El Pasoans

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Many El Pasoans are worried following Thursday's report that the U.S. economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, escalating fears of a looming recession. A New Mexico State University economics professor, Chris Erickson explained it is going to affect El Pasoans. Erickson said whether...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Veronica Escobar
Person
John Cornyn
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year

EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Anti-Abortion center to open next to abortion clinic in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Jackson Mississippi abortion clinic that relocated to Las Cruces is set to open next week. This is the same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson supreme court case that led to the overturning of Rove V. Wade. The director preparing the clinic on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Funding#Business Industry#Linus Business#Airfield
spotlightepnews.com

Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations

El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Riverside Elementary construction lingers as first day of school approaches

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District has been working on completing the new Riverside Elementary school campus for the upcoming school year. The Riverside Elementary School campus is a consolidation of Cedar Grove Elementary and Ascarate Elementary. The district announced the school would be completed...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso

If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Woman special agents in the FBI 50 years later

EL PASO, Texas -- In July of 1972, the FBI started allowing woman to become special agents. Fifty years later, thousands of women are filing the jobs and the FBI is looking for more. ABC-7 spoke with four women with very different backgrounds and skills. All of them are special...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Rep. Steven Horsford says corporate investors are pricing renters out of the market

Pictured: The Retreat at Hunt Hill Apartment Homes in Asheville, NC - A report by national apartment listing firm RentCafe posted in July 2022 says Asheville is one of the best cities to find an “amply” spaced 932-square-feet rental, for $1,500 a month. But those seeking units along with those managing properties say otherwise. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy