El Paso International Airport receives $13 Million in Federal Funding

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
cbs4local.com
El Paso's largest migrant shelter prepares to close on Sunday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The largest migrant shelter in El Paso will be closing its doors on Sunday. Casa del Refugiado cited staffing shortages and an overwhelming need for repairs as the reason for its closure. Ruben Garcia, who oversees Casa del Refugiado and is the director of...
KFOX 14
El Paso homeowner deals with issues years later after AT&T installs fiber optic line
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There has been an issue some homeowners have been facing in El Paso at least over the past four years. Some homeowners in El Paso have been facing obstacles after finding damages done to their homes following the installation of AT&T’s 4G Fiber Optic Lines.
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
KFOX 14
Economics professor explains how shrinking economy will affect El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Many El Pasoans are worried following Thursday's report that the U.S. economy shrank for the second consecutive quarter, escalating fears of a looming recession. A New Mexico State University economics professor, Chris Erickson explained it is going to affect El Pasoans. Erickson said whether...
KVIA
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
El Paso News
El Paso Water working on two large projects for future monsoon seasons
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Water projects, like the ones being built on Morehead and Memphis, are being constructed as a result of last year’s monsoon season. These two areas saw some of the most rainfall and flooding in El Paso. A portion of the Memphis project has...
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
El Paso News
Anti-Abortion center to open next to abortion clinic in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The Jackson Mississippi abortion clinic that relocated to Las Cruces is set to open next week. This is the same clinic in the Dobbs Vs. Jackson supreme court case that led to the overturning of Rove V. Wade. The director preparing the clinic on...
KVIA
ACLU again questions Border Patrol pursuits, investigations after rollover leaves 2 dead
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- Civil rights advocacy groups are again raising concerns about high-speed pursuits by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a crash in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, early Wednesday left two people dead and 10 others injured. While it remains unclear what the role the Border Patrol played...
elpasoheraldpost.com
TTUHSC – New Medical and Dental Students Immerse Themselves in El Paso’s Culture While Honing Clinical Spanish Skills
A desperate family stepped up to the pawn shop counter, presented a TV and camera and asked the employee for $150 for the electronics. “Forty dollars for both,” the employee replied coldly. “One hundred for both,” a family member countered. “Sorry, all I can do is $40,” the...
spotlightepnews.com
Mc Allen, Texas presents Charlie Clark with a Proclamation and officially names June 27 as “Charlie Clark Day” Cameron and El Paso Counties also present proclamations
El Paso, TX, July 28, 2022 – Charlie Clark, founder of Charlie Clark Automotive Group with thirteen locations in Brownsville, Harlingen, El Paso, McAllen, Mission and Laredo and star and Executive Producer of the film Green Ghost & The Masters of the Stone, was presented with proclamations by Cameron and El Paso Counties. The film was entirely shot in Texas and supported local crafts and filmmaking.
KFOX 14
Riverside Elementary construction lingers as first day of school approaches
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District has been working on completing the new Riverside Elementary school campus for the upcoming school year. The Riverside Elementary School campus is a consolidation of Cedar Grove Elementary and Ascarate Elementary. The district announced the school would be completed...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Park renovations approved by city council include demolition of Frenger Pool
At its July 18 regular meeting, the Las Cruces City Council unanimously approved master plans to guide nearly $13 million in proposed renovations to three inner-city parks, with the work to include the demolition of Frenger Pool. Once funding has been secured, renovations could take four to five years to...
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
KVIA
Woman special agents in the FBI 50 years later
EL PASO, Texas -- In July of 1972, the FBI started allowing woman to become special agents. Fifty years later, thousands of women are filing the jobs and the FBI is looking for more. ABC-7 spoke with four women with very different backgrounds and skills. All of them are special...
cbs4local.com
Rep. Steven Horsford says corporate investors are pricing renters out of the market
Pictured: The Retreat at Hunt Hill Apartment Homes in Asheville, NC - A report by national apartment listing firm RentCafe posted in July 2022 says Asheville is one of the best cities to find an “amply” spaced 932-square-feet rental, for $1,500 a month. But those seeking units along with those managing properties say otherwise. (Photo credit: WLOS Staff)
