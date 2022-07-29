Tax-Free Weekend at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso Back To school Block Party

Back to school time is here! I haven't been in school in years and somehow back to school time is my favorite time of year- mainly because I love shopping for school supplies!. Something about buying some pens and planners and notebooks makes me feel like I have my life together. I also like that sometimes back to school time is near tax free weekend- and trust me, when I was younger and in school, that was the perfect time for us to go back to school shopping.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO