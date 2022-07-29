Tax-Free Weekend at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso Back To school Block Party

elpasoheraldpost.com
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Capital Police Arrest 16 U.S. Representatives Because They Were ProtestingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Hey, El Paso! Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about going to the movies? The Plaza Classic Film Festival returns for its 15th year, running from July 28 to August 7.
Green Hope Project Hosts Fundraising Flick Event
Green Hope Project, along with partners at Franklin Mountain Investments (FMI) and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF), are less than a month away from bringing a 64-foot Bordalo II mountain lion mural to life on the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto Plaza building in Downtown El Paso.
El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year
EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
City of El Paso and Active El Paso teaming up to provide school supplies for students
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso and Active El Paso are teaming up to send students to school in style with a school supply drive. The group hosted a 3-K walk or run event on Saturday. It was held at Marty Robbins Park (11600 Vista...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
El Pasoans hope to strike it rich through Mega Millions drawing Friday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Here are your winning numbers for the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday, July 29, 2022: 67-45- 57-36- 13 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x. Many El Pasoans flocked to their nearest convenience store to get lottery tickets ahead of the...
