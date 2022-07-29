ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tax-Free Weekend at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso Back To school Block Party

By EPHP Promotions
elpasoheraldpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
elpasoheraldpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso

If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
KVIA

95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back

EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Gest
elpasoheraldpost.com

Green Hope Project Hosts Fundraising Flick Event

Green Hope Project, along with partners at Franklin Mountain Investments (FMI) and the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF), are less than a month away from bringing a 64-foot Bordalo II mountain lion mural to life on the west wall of the ONE San Jacinto Plaza building in Downtown El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year

EL PASO, Texas – Monday, Aug 1 is the big day, the first day of school for many kids in the Borderland. A local non-profit organization ‘You Eat I Eat Community Unity Food Pantry’, helped hold a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the new school year. Dorene Marcus Corothers, Founder of the community The post El Paso non-profit holds backpack giveaway before the start of the new school year appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Tax Free Weekend#Back To School#The Outlet Shoppes#Marvel#Marketing Coordinator#Center Court
KTSM

What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
TEXAS STATE
El Paso News

El Paso Animal Services kicks off the Clear the Shelters event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clear the Shelters is a month long event where all adoptions for pets are free, including vaccinations. This is a month long event, as Animal Services officials say there is an overflow of pets in the shelters right now, and that they needed to start two days early.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multiple backpack giveaways across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Before the start of the new school year, several places throughout the borderland will be holding backpack giveaways Saturday. Mendez and Mendez tax service will be giving out 350 free backpacks for all ages. The event will begin at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 8172...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Marketing
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Back To School Shopping Was the Best at These Old El Paso Locations

Back to school time is here! I haven't been in school in years and somehow back to school time is my favorite time of year- mainly because I love shopping for school supplies!. Something about buying some pens and planners and notebooks makes me feel like I have my life together. I also like that sometimes back to school time is near tax free weekend- and trust me, when I was younger and in school, that was the perfect time for us to go back to school shopping.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5

El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy