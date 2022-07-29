www.medpagetoday.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
Related
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
A new method could cure lethal cancer by restoring mitochondria count
Have we unlocked a new type of cancer treatment?
verywellhealth.com
Pancreatic Cancer Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Pancreatic cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the pancreas (an organ in the abdomen that makes digestive juices and hormones). These cells form tumors that can spread to other tissues in the pancreas, to the lymph nodes, and to other organs. In the United States, it was...
NHS warns people not to ignore common lung cancer symptoms
The NHS has launched a campaign to mark World Lung Cancer Day, urging those with symptoms to get them checked out immediately.The Help Us Help You campaign is aimed at those who are at the highest risk for developing the disease, specifically those aged 60 and over and people who are reluctant to visit their GP.It is about reminding people that lung cancer is the biggest cause of cancer-related deaths in England and the fifth biggest cause of death overall, with more than 26,000 patients dying of the condition in 2021.Symptoms include: persistent breathlessness, chest infections that keep coming back,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WebMD
The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End
In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
curetoday.com
Immunotherapy Duo Fails to Improve Disease-Free Survival in Patients With Kidney Cancer Following Surgery
Findings from the CheckMate-914 trial showed that Opdivo plus Yervoy did not meet the study’s main goal of disease-free survival for patients with localized renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer. A study evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) — two immunotherapy agents — did not meet its...
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
Propanc Biopharma’s CSO Reflects on Unique Anti-Cancer Effects of PRP Discovered Over Past Decade
MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, reflects on the unique anti-cancer effects of PRP discovered as a result of the significant and diligent research invested by the Company and its joint research team over the past decade. PRP is a proenzyme therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. This unique approach could become an effective tool in the fight against metastatic cancer, which is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. PRP is considered unique because rather than kill cancer cells like most standard therapies, proenzymes induce cancer cells to differentiate so they are no longer malignant and die off naturally, “thus preventing these dangerous cells to spread and metastasize,” according to Dr Kenyon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005483/en/ PRP represents a new advancement in the treatment of cancer by inducing cell differentiation, impairing angiogenesis, inhibiting cancer stem cell formation and blocking the EMT process. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
How the immune system can help us diagnose cancer
One of the deadliest forms of cancer is biliary tract cancer. Only one in three patients diagnosed with the disease is operable. The rest must settle for life-sustaining treatment. The reason why this cancer is so deadly is that it is difficult to diagnose, and therefore, most patients are not...
endocrinologynetwork.com
Diabetes Dialogue: The Race to Cure T1D
It’s something countless patients have heard and clinicians have been told since they entered medicine. More than 100 years after Sir Frederick Banting discovered insulin and altered the course of diabetes management forever, generations of patients with type 1 diabetes have been given hope for a cure and have endured the burdens of diabetes waiting for this cure to arrive one day. As a result of the constant innovations and wide array of approaches surrounding pursuit of a potential cure, progress has been hard to gauge, leading to questions of how much closer to a cure is the community than it was 5, 10, or even 50 years ago.
verywellhealth.com
When to Consider a Chemo Port for Lung Cancer
If you have lung cancer, your healthcare provider may recommend chemotherapy, a treatment that uses drugs to kill cancer cells in your body. There are different ways to administer chemo, including taking oral medications or delivering treatment through a vein. Sometimes, providers may recommend implanting a chemo port to gain easy access to your veins.
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
curetoday.com
Padcev Plus Keytruda Elicits Encouraging Results in Metastatic Bladder Cancer
More than half of patients with metastatic, cisplatin-ineligible bladder cancer saw their cancer shrink when given Padcev and Keytruda in a clinical trial. Treatment with Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) showed promising results for patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer that is ineligible for cisplatin-based chemotherapy, according to early findings from a subgroup of patients in the phase 1b/2 EV-103 clinical trial, also known as KEYNOTE-869.
technologynetworks.com
Precision Medicine: What Are the Challenges and the Opportunities?
The treatment of chronic disease needs a revolution. We know that two people with the same disease can have radically different experiences. Take Lupus, for example – many patients with the condition experience a different combination of physical symptoms. Because of this, we know that a “one-size-fits-all” approach to disease treatments isn’t always effective.
scitechdaily.com
A New Approach to Treating a Lethal Type of Cancer
The research could be used to develop more targeted kidney cancer drugs. Researchers from Sweden’s Karolinska Institutet have discovered a connection between reduced mitochondrial content in cells and resistance to treatment for a lethal type of kidney cancer. The cancer cells reacted to the treatment when the researchers used an inhibitor to boost the mitochondrial content. Their research, which was published in Nature Metabolism, raises the possibility of more targeted cancer treatments.
curetoday.com
My Insights to Cancer Genetics After More Than 20 Years of Brain Tumor Survival
After being a 20-year brain tumor survivor, I met with a genetic counselor and learned that I have a MUYTH gene mutation. I never knew cancer would enter my life. Nobody in my family had cancer, and I did not think about the disease. I was in my early 20s and excited for my future.
MedicalXpress
Deconstructing the mechanics of bone marrow disease
Fibrosis is the thickening of various tissues caused by the deposition of fibrillar extracellular matrix (ECM) in tissues and organs as part of the body's wound healing response to various forms of damage. When accompanied by chronic inflammation, fibrosis can go into over-drive and produce excess scar tissue that cannot be degraded anymore. This process causes many diseases in multiple organs, including lung fibrosis induced by smoking or asbestos, liver fibrosis induced by alcohol abuse, and heart fibrosis often following heart attacks. Fibrosis can also occur in the bone marrow (BM), the spongy tissue inside some of our bones that houses blood-producing hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), which leads to scarring and the disruption of normal functions.
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
Alzheimer's researchers are looking beyond plaques and tangles for new treatments
An atlas showing how Alzheimer's changes individual brain cells could help researchers find new treatments for the disease.
Kentucky Man In Remission After Being First To Undergo New Cancer Therapy Focused On T-Cells
A Northern Kentucky man is the first patient in the world to receive cancer therapy, which has kept his cancer from returning. John Hornsby Sr. of Latonia, Kentucky, swore ongoing stomach pain was coming from a hernia. “I was either in the bathroom sick or in my bed sick, and...
Comments / 0