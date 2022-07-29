MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB) (“Propanc” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel cancer treatments for patients suffering from recurring and metastatic cancer, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon, MD, MB, ChB, reflects on the unique anti-cancer effects of PRP discovered as a result of the significant and diligent research invested by the Company and its joint research team over the past decade. PRP is a proenzyme therapy for the treatment and prevention of metastatic cancer from solid tumors. This unique approach could become an effective tool in the fight against metastatic cancer, which is the main cause of patient death for sufferers. PRP is considered unique because rather than kill cancer cells like most standard therapies, proenzymes induce cancer cells to differentiate so they are no longer malignant and die off naturally, “thus preventing these dangerous cells to spread and metastasize,” according to Dr Kenyon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005483/en/ PRP represents a new advancement in the treatment of cancer by inducing cell differentiation, impairing angiogenesis, inhibiting cancer stem cell formation and blocking the EMT process. (Graphic: Business Wire)

CANCER ・ 4 DAYS AGO