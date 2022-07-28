August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Miller County Prosecuting Attorney

I ran for office to reform our local government. We have all heard over the years that Camden County is corrupt.. During COVID, we saw our county shut down by order of the commission with fines and imprisonment as punishment. The order was only removed after the community demanded it. Remember how Greg acted at the time? Extreme hysteria to the governor about people going to the state park. Begging the governor for more control…..He seemed most upset about people being parked in his spot. I found it astonishing he was going to Ha Ha Tonka himself, but he didn't want anyone else there with him.

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO