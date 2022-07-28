August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Miller County Prosecuting Attorney

www.lakeexpo.com
Related
lakeexpo.com
Camden Commissioner Gohagan: Vote For 'Someone Other Than Greg'
I ran for office to reform our local government. We have all heard over the years that Camden County is corrupt.. During COVID, we saw our county shut down by order of the commission with fines and imprisonment as punishment. The order was only removed after the community demanded it. Remember how Greg acted at the time? Extreme hysteria to the governor about people going to the state park. Begging the governor for more control…..He seemed most upset about people being parked in his spot. I found it astonishing he was going to Ha Ha Tonka himself, but he didn't want anyone else there with him.
KOMU
Smart Decision: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Missouri's primary election
MISSOURI - The Missouri primary election is almost here, and Missouri voters may still be wondering how to cast their vote and what's on their ballot. Before heading out to the polls, there are a few deadlines voters should keep their eye on. Polls will be open Tuesday from 6...
939theeagle.com
Missourians need to bring one form of identification with them to vote on Tuesday
Boone County’s clerk is projecting a 35 percent voter turnout in Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open statewide tomorrow from 6 am until 7 pm, and county clerk Brianna Lennon reminds you to bring one form of identification with you. “Right now a voter ID that you get...
Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts
Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw. “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myozarksonline.com
Stop sign at Highway 5 and 7 in Camden County
Drivers who travel Old Route 5 and Highway 7 in Camden County may have noticed some changes to traffic flow today. Modot Area Engineer Danny Roeger said they have added stop signs at Old Route 5 and Highway 7…. Those traveling on Route 7 will need to yield or stop...
abc17news.com
Exhibit list details evidence in Greitens family court case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - An attorney for Sheena Greitens gave the court photos of her and Eric's son's face to consider in their ongoing family court case. An exhibit list filed by Sheena Chestnut Greitens's attorney Helen Wade laid out more than 100 pieces of evidence submitted during a closed-door hearing last week at the Boone County Courthouse. The exhibit list includes photos of the child Sheena claims Eric abused in 2019.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City woman pleads guilty to helping man escape area following murder
A Jefferson City woman accused of helping a Boone County murder suspect escape the area is sentenced. It was last week when Sarah Beth Malki, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of hindering prosecution. She was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge stems from Malki helping Robin Morales-Sanchez...
lakeexpo.com
Colorado Man Arrested For Trunkload Of Weed At Lake Of The Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Colorado man is facing drug trafficking charges after authorities say they found more than 130 pounds of marijuana in the back of his vehicle. At approximately 9:45, Saturday evening, July 30, a Camden County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop in Macks Creek on a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate. The deputy said the vehicle was emitting a strong odor of marijuana and the deputy advised the driver he was going to conduct a probable cause search. The driver, later identified as Kenneth A Lamoreaux, 45, of Greeley, Colorado reportedly told the deputy he would find a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjluradio.com
Missouri Task Force 1 receives first assignment
Missouri Task Force 1, from Boone County, receives its first assignment in Kentucky. The task force is an urban search and rescue team managed by the Boone County Fire Protection District. On Sunday, 47 people, four K-9 officers and a full cache of equipment were sent to southeast Kentucky after deadly flooding hit the state.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man gets 90 days in the county jail for drive-by shooting
The last of three men arrested for a drive-by shooting in Columbia is sentenced. Courtney Brown, Jr., of Columbia, pleaded down to one count of fourth-degree assault last week. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail but given credit for time served. In exchange for his plea, two additional charges were dropped.
lakeexpo.com
Jay Harms.PNG
August 2 Election Candidate Q&As: Miller County Prosecuting Attorney. On Tuesday, August 2, locals will go to the polls to elect officials to serve in a wide rang…
kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakeexpo.com
Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System Test Scheduled For August 3
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Ameren Missouri be will testing the Bagnell Dam Emergency Warning System at noon on Wednesday, August 3. This is a good reminder for residents who live downstream from the dam to revisit their safety plans. "These siren tests aim to prevent residents from getting caught...
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Court records reveal deeper glimpse into child custody case involving Eric Greitens
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Court records revealed Thursday show a deeper glimpse into the custody battle between Sheena Greitens and her ex-husband, former Missouri governor and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens. Sheena has accused her ex-husband of physical abuse against her and her sons. Eric has denied the claims of...
kbia.org
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
KYTV
Laclede County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 separate tractor thefts
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two tractors. The thefts happened between Sunday night and Monday morning. In the first scene, thieves stole a blue Ford tractor, a brush hog, and an auger from a farm on State Highway 5 near Orchard Drive. The other theft happened on State Highway 5 and State Highway EE, where thieves stole a green Deutz tractor with a canopy. Investigators say it had a front-end loader with yellow forks and a red brush hog.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
Missouri man charged in murder, disappearance of overdose victim
CAMDENTON, Mo. - A man is behind bars on murder charges in connection with the disappearance and death of a man in mid-Missouri, more than a month after he was reported missing.
Comments / 0