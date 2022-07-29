Augusta’s First Rage Room is All the Rage

An incident where four people in separate cars were reportedly shooting at each other has left one man dead. Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called to the intersections of Belvedere Road and the Jefferson Davis Highway (US Routes 1 and 78) and Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday after several 911 callers reported individuals in four vehicles were shooting at each other with handguns.

BEECH ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO