Augusta’s First Rage Room is All the Rage

Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
Suspect sought in domestic incident that shut down Hunter Street in Augusta
It all started with a domestic violence call of shots fired, and it resulted in a standoff with the Richmond County SWAT team, Bomb Squad and deputies.
Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street
According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
WRDW-TV
As kids head back to school, be aware of these bus traffic rules
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a long summer, students around the CSRA are starting to head back to the classroom. So it’s time to refresh on the rules on sharing the road with school buses. There are different rules for different types of roadways:. If a bus is stopped...
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
WJBF.com
Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival early tickets on sale
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever. At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy. This years event...
wfxg.com
Family and friends remember life of murdered transgender woman
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) -Keshia Chanel Geter was fatally shot outside a Knights Inn, on Boy Scout Road on July 21. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged 22-YEAR-OLD, JAQUARIE ALLEN WITH MURDER AND POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME. MANY GATHERED in DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA FOR A...
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Assault suspect on loose after SWAT standoff in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for an assault suspect after a standoff with SWAT Monday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter St. just before noon for a domestic dispute. During that dispute, twenty-three-year-old Terrell Crawford, Jr. had reported fired a weapon during an argument with his family. No one was injured and the family members fled from the home.
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
Beech Island man dead following shooting in Clearwater
An incident where four people in separate cars were reportedly shooting at each other has left one man dead. Capt. Eric Abdullah of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reported deputies were called to the intersections of Belvedere Road and the Jefferson Davis Highway (US Routes 1 and 78) and Belvedere Road and Augusta Road just after 5 p.m. Sunday after several 911 callers reported individuals in four vehicles were shooting at each other with handguns.
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
wfxg.com
Investigators on scene at apartment shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of Peach Orchard Apartments. Just after 7:30pm Saturday, deputies were called in reference to shots fired. One vehicle was found to have been struck but no injuries were reported. This incident is under investigation.
wfxg.com
Deadly shooting investigation underway at Belvedere Road
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Augusta Road. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, multiple reports of shots fired came in at about 5:06 pm. Witnesses say they saw people from four different cars shooting at each other. The Sheriff's Office confirms one death, 22-year-old Deangelo R. Washington, found in the driver's seat of a car behind a home on Augusta Road.
Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour
Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
WRDW-TV
Aiken Equine Horse Rescue builds back after massive fire
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the Aiken horse community, it’s been a long road since their equine rescue went up in flames last April. The rescue says it lost over $100,000 in supplies to the fire. That’s on top of losing their barn. The rescue has helped horses...
wfxg.com
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
