Moving ahead with superintendent search, Dare Ed Board seeks to survey community

July 30th Manteo Downtown Market is relocating to College of the Albemarle Dare Campus
The Downtown Market will be held at the brand new College of the Albemarle Dare Campus at 205 US Hwy. 64 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. We will be front and center and waiting to see you all. Come visit with the vendors, find that early Christmas present, get yummy sweets and produce, and lots more.
OBX Seashore Updates from Cape Chronicle Newsletter
June 30, 2022 | Issue 94 | Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle newsletter. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Cape Chronicle e-Newsletter provides brief, timely, and newsworthy content throughout the year. Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s 10 priority off-road vehicle (ORV) ramps open at 6:30 a.m., starting Aug. 1. All...
Curtis A. Lee of Camden, July 29
Curtis Alexander Lee, age 61, of Camden, NC passed away suddenly in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with his sweetheart of thirty-nine years, Pam Lee, by his side. Curtis was born in Norfolk, VA on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Curtis will be remembered for his hard work, his kind words to others, and his soft-spoken demeanor.
Community responding quickly after major Corolla fire
(Currituck County Department of Fire and EMS, Corolla Fire & Rescue Squad, Corolla Chapel) In the wake of what is being called a devastating apartment fire on the 800 block of Caroline Court in Corolla on July 29, the Corolla Chapel is now spearheading the effort to collect clothing and other articles for those that lost their belongings in the blaze.
A first ride across the ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge
I admit it, curiosity got the better of me. So one day after the delayed opening of the Jug Handle Bridge for traffic — the first vehicle traveled across shortly before noon on Thursday, July 28 — I decided to make the journey. After years of driving to...
Fellowship of Christian Athletes holding Annual Golf Classic
Presented By Southern Bank at Duck Woods Country Club on September 29. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will hold its Thirteenth Annual FCA Golf Classic, presented by Southern Bank, on Thursday, September 29, at Duck Woods Country Club in Southern Shores. Check in begins at 12 noon with a shotgun start to follow at 1:00 pm.
Mildred A. Mercer of Grandy, July 27
Mildred Lorena Aydlett Mercer, age 96, of 142 Grandy Road, Grandy, NC departed this life on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Mrs. Mercer was born in Dare County on July 3, 1926, the daughter of the late Elijah Francis Aydlett and Lorena Olds Aydlett. She is survived by her son, Clayborn...
Jean Ioleen Best Beacham of Kitty Hawk, July 27
Jean Ioleen Best Beacham, 90, passed away July 27, 2022, at her home in Kitty Hawk, NC. Jean was born in Panama City, Panama and returned to Kitty Hawk at a young age. She was the daughter of Edith and Robert Best. After graduating from high school Jean married Glenn Porter “Port” Beacham and moved to Norfolk, VA. After working at Thomas Rutherford Insurance Agency for over 25 years, she retired and moved back to where she called home, Kitty Hawk, NC.
