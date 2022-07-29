Moving ahead with superintendent search, Dare Ed Board seeks to survey community

The Downtown Market will be held at the brand new College of the Albemarle Dare Campus at 205 US Hwy. 64 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. We will be front and center and waiting to see you all. Come visit with the vendors, find that early Christmas present, get yummy sweets and produce, and lots more.

MANTEO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO