Augusta Sees Rise in June Unemployment Rate

augustaceo.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Powerful state lawmakers to recalculate Georgia’s politically fraught school funding math
When Georgia lawmakers created the formula to pay for its public schools, President Ronald Reagan was celebrating the start of his second term, Purple Rain cassettes were flying off of the shelves, and children were monopolizing family TVs with their state-of-the-art Nintendo Entertainment Systems. The White House has changed occupants...
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
augustaceo.com
Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour
Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
newsdaytonabeach.com
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
augustaceo.com
Richmond County School Board to Increase the 2022 Property Taxes
The Richmond County School Board today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
RELATED PEOPLE
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
wgac.com
Columbia County Job Fair Next Week
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will be holding a job fair later this week for numerous skilled-trade and professional positions. The job fair will be held next Tuesday, August 9, at the Columbia County Exhibition Center at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. The hours are 4-7 p.m. Personnel from...
Aiken County hit and run leaves Georgia woman dead, Graniteville woman arrested
The incident happened Sunday night, July 31st, at approximately 9:45 PM on the 3800 block of Richland Avenue west.
wfxg.com
Mega Millions ticket worth a million dollars sold in Grovetown
(GROVETOWN, GA) - Mega Millions was worth a billion to an Illinois ticket holder, but there's one sold in Grovetown Georgia that's worth a million dollars. The lucky ticket was sold at Food Lion located on Columbia Road. A second million dollar ticket was sold in McDonough Georgia. The tickets had all the winning numbers except for the Mega Ball.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Suspects sought in different shootings across the CSRA
Central Savannah River Area (WRDW/WAGT) - Local law enforcement is still looking for help to find suspects wanted in the latest spree of deadly crime in our local counties. Aiken County deputies need the public’s help to identify any suspects in the investigation of a drive-by shooting in Clearwater.
augustaceo.com
AT&T Foundation Makes Donation of $25,000 to CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon to Support Summer CyberPatriot Camp for Local Students
More than 130 students from the Augusta-area and the Augusta Boys and Girls Club participated in the Alliance for Fort Gordon Summer CyberPatriot Camps, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Two separate week-long CyberPatriot Camps were held. One camp was held at the Georgia Cyber Center and...
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
augustaceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Richmond County State Court
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of The Honorable Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III to fill a vacancy on the Richmond County State Court. The vacancy was created by the resignation of The Honorable Patricia Booker, effective April 1, 2022. Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III has served as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Five homicide investigations are underway in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve seen five homicide investigations in Aiken in the month of July alone. Investigators say none of them are connected. But why? We sat down with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office about why we are seeing this string of violence. July is marked as a...
Sinkhole opens in Aiken parking lot
A sinkhole has opened up in Aiken. The sinkhole is located in front of American Freight, a furniture store, which is located in a shopping center off of Richland Avenue. Caution tape surrounded the sinkhole on Monday morning. Other tenants of the shopping center that are nearby the sinkhole include...
Sias verdict has commissioner demanding accountability
Augusta commissioners are looking at bringing in outside help when it comes to spending tens of millions of dollars from the next phase of the special purpose sales tax
augustaceo.com
Augusta African American Historical Society to Unveil the Carrie Mays Monument
The Augusta African American Historical Society is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Carrie Mays Monument. This monument will be the 25th one placed on Laney-Walker Boulevard. Started by The Honorable Edward M. McIntyre, Augusta’s first African American Mayor, The History Walk continues to chronicle the exploits of many of the iconic African American figures in Augusta’s History. The unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m., in front of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School.
Comments / 0