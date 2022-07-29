Columbia County Board of Education Approves Lowest Millage Rate Since 2012

augustaceo.com
augustaceo.com
Richmond County School Board to Increase the 2022 Property Taxes
The Richmond County School Board today announces its intention to increase the 2022 property taxes it will levy this year by 4.93 percent over the rollback millage rate. When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
WRDW-TV
Changes & upgrades coming to McDuffie County schools
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County students headed back to class Monday, but this school year is different without COVID restrictions and optional masks. Here’s how schools plan to handle COVID as cases are on the rise. McDuffie County schools say safety is their top priority. Considering COVID and...
wgac.com
Columbia County Job Fair Next Week
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will be holding a job fair later this week for numerous skilled-trade and professional positions. The job fair will be held next Tuesday, August 9, at the Columbia County Exhibition Center at 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown. The hours are 4-7 p.m. Personnel from...
wfxg.com
BACK TO SCHOOL: Edgefield County students return under modified academic calendar
(EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC) - Summer break is officially over for students in Edgefield County South Carolina who returned to school Monday morning. The new year brings a modified calendar that brings two week breaks for students in the fall and spring. District Superintendent, Dr. Kevin O’Gorman, said via press release:...
newsdaytonabeach.com
County Commissioner's Apartment Complex Called 'Unfit for Human Occupation'
The Clara Point apartment complex, owned by Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins, is receiving scrutiny for living conditions several in the area have described as unacceptably harsh. The story captured local news in Columbia County, Georgia, where the apartments are located, last week. It's the latest in a string of bad publicity for Mullins, who's currently fighting for re-election to a second term.
WRDW-TV
Rezoning plans for Regency Mall move to Augusta Commission
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a few months since former tax commissioner Steven Kendrick announced plans to revitalize the site of the old Regency Mall, and now the plans are making their way to commission. Here’s what to expect for Cardinal Town Square. Kendrick says the land...
augustaceo.com
Gov. Kemp Announces Appointment to Richmond County State Court
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced his appointment of The Honorable Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III to fill a vacancy on the Richmond County State Court. The vacancy was created by the resignation of The Honorable Patricia Booker, effective April 1, 2022. Robert W. "Bo" Hunter, III has served as...
Columbia County teacher battling cancer dies
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A middle school in Columbia County honors a teacher who lost his battle to cancer. | Columbia County teacher supported by school while battling cancer 48-year-old Stallings Island Middle School math teacher and head football coach Brett Cooper died yesterday after battling Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The visitation is set for […]
augustaceo.com
Augusta African American Historical Society to Unveil the Carrie Mays Monument
The Augusta African American Historical Society is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Carrie Mays Monument. This monument will be the 25th one placed on Laney-Walker Boulevard. Started by The Honorable Edward M. McIntyre, Augusta’s first African American Mayor, The History Walk continues to chronicle the exploits of many of the iconic African American figures in Augusta’s History. The unveiling ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 30th, 10 a.m., in front of A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School.
Sias verdict has commissioner demanding accountability
Augusta commissioners are looking at bringing in outside help when it comes to spending tens of millions of dollars from the next phase of the special purpose sales tax
augustaceo.com
AT&T Foundation Makes Donation of $25,000 to CSRA Alliance for Fort Gordon to Support Summer CyberPatriot Camp for Local Students
More than 130 students from the Augusta-area and the Augusta Boys and Girls Club participated in the Alliance for Fort Gordon Summer CyberPatriot Camps, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the AT&T Foundation. Two separate week-long CyberPatriot Camps were held. One camp was held at the Georgia Cyber Center and...
Historic monument added to Golden Blocks on Laney – Walker Boulevard
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s prominent African American leaders now lives along the Golden Blocks of the CSRA. The community unveiled the historic monument of Carrie Mays on Laney – Walker Boulevard in front of A.R. Johnson High School. Mays was the first woman elected to the Augusta City Council back in 1970 […]
WRDW-TV
Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias found guilty on both charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Former Augusta Commissioner Sammie Sias was found guilty after a four-day trial of destroying records in a federal investigation and then lying about it to federal investigators researching the case. He has 14 days to file an appeal. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall...
WRDW-TV
Dinosaurs in Augusta! Check out Dino Day in Columbia County!
[FULL] Morning Mix - Organization tips, Dinosaurs in Augusta, and more!. Deputies are investigating another shooting in Augusta, the 4th to happen in the last 4 days. Plus, local school districts are preparing for the upcoming school year. How are they planning to handle teacher shortages? Here are your top headlines.
augustaceo.com
Keel Visits Savannah and Brunswick for President’s Summer Tour
Last week, Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, PhD, embarked on his first President’s Summer Tour since 2019, visiting the Savannah and Brunswick areas. During his weeklong visit, Keel met with local and regional leaders and alumni, as well as current and future students, to discuss ways that Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia can better ensure a successful future for not only our students, but all Georgians.
WRDW-TV
As kids head back to school, be aware of these bus traffic rules
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a long summer, students around the CSRA are starting to head back to the classroom. So it’s time to refresh on the rules on sharing the road with school buses. There are different rules for different types of roadways:. If a bus is stopped...
wfxg.com
Vehicle fire impacts traffic in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle fire on Highway 25 south between Airport Road and Old Millen Highway is impacting traffic in the area. Traffic in the area is down to one lane as Burke County EMA works the scene. Nobody was injured...
wgac.com
Richmond County Man Barricaded in Home on Hunter Street
According to local news sources, there’s a large presence of law enforcement in Richmond County. Deputies were called to a home on the 1400 block of Hunter Street. This call was deemed domestic. However, WFXG reports a man has barricaded himself inside the home. Some reports say shots have been fired. The Richmond County SWAT team was seen putting on gas masks outside of the residence.
WRDW-TV
Doctors say new school year brings increased anxiety for kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Safety, fitting in, or just ‘back-to-school nerves’, kids’ mental health should be at the front of the priority list heading into the new school year. We spent the day seeing what options are available for families. The new school year brings a lot...
Mom attacked at Augusta Little Caesars in 2021 awarded $6 million
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Augusta mom that was attacked at Little Caesars on Wrightsboro Road in Augusta is now a millionaire. Emily Broadwater was playing with her then 2-year-old daughter, D’Ani Jarma, in May of 2021when she was attacked by Brittany Kennedy. Emily was left with cuts, bruises, a black eye, and swollen face following […]
