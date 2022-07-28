Decatur Salvation Army looking for mentors

www.wcia.com
University Y hosting 20th annual ‘Dump and Run’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The 20th annual “Dump and Run” collection started on Monday at the University of Illinois Stock Pavilion. It’s a community recycling event and each year, it keeps about 30 tons of unwanted goods out of area landfills. Community members flooded in with used furniture, kitchen supplies, books and other household items. […]
Urbana group creates a ‘space of healing’ for community
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Sunday afternoon, community members in Urbana came together to relax and decompress. Many gathered outside of the Cunningham Township Community Garden to partake in free food, yoga classes and massage sessions. The Raw Tools organization showed visitors how to take pieces of guns and turn them into garden tools. Volunteers with […]
New Veteran organization in Tuscola
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–A new non-profit in Tuscola has formed to help Veterans. 217 Vets is a non-profit to help local Veterans. Founders and board members are all Veterans, and 2 own local businesses in Tuscola. On July 30th they held a meet and greet event. The organizers said, “Veterans resources in Central Illinois are in […]
Family back on their feet after fire
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a big change from where one family was earlier this summer. “Everyone’s good, I mean they’re still adjusting to new things, but they’re doing pretty well and they’re pretty comfortable now,” Caleb Foster, the son, said. A fire destroyed almost everything they have. Now, they have so much they’re […]
CUPHD announces end of COVID contact tracing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for COVID-19 and it will also suspend its contact tracing program. But officials said this doesn’t mean people should let their guard down. While COVID will continue […]
Risk for rural accidents grows along with corn
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Stopping at a rural intersection seems like a simple task, but it could save your life. It’s that time of year when the crops grow high enough to obstruct the view of drivers, whether it is other cars or traffic signs. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of this […]
Standardized honorary street program proposed to Urbana council
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A group wants to begin naming streets in Urbana after notable people, starting with a beloved musician. Several people shared their memories of Angie Heaton at Monday’s city council meeting. They said she was a leader in the community and deserves to be recognized. That’s why they’re asking the city for […]
Taylorville Kroger sealed for asbestos removal
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has sealed the Taylorville Kroger on Bidwell Street because of improper asbestos removal. According to the IEPA, they received a complaint on Friday about demolition taking place inside Kroger. IEPA inspectors found SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, was removing asbestos in the grocery store. The inspectors […]
U of I reveals ISR dining hall renovations
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign said one of their dining halls got a makeover. In a Facebook post, officials said the ISR Dining Center is “the second largest dining facility & the largest on a university campus in the country.” This facility seats up to 1,300 people at a […]
Crime Stoppers looking for liquor thief
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for a series of liquor thefts. In a news release, Crime Stoppers said that the thefts happened at Haymakers, located at 3501 South Fields Drive in Champaign, over the course of two months. In each theft, […]
Girls Rock CU festival
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Saturday campers with Girls Rock CU got to show off everything they’ve learned in the group. That’s with the first ever Girls Rock CU festival. The organizations’ goal is to empower young women, transgender and non binary youth through music. They teach the members how to be rock stars on and […]
Road maintenance beginning on Springfield roads
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A number of roads in Springfield will be undergoing a special type of maintenance starting Tuesday in order to extend their operational lives. City crews said the maintenance that will be happening will be “Reclamite Rejuvenator,” a preventative measure that will see reclamite sprayed first and then covered by a light […]
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
Capitol Connection July 31, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) joins Capitol Connection to discuss the ongoing issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials took questions from the Legislative Audit Commission this week, which focused on a pair of audits that came out this summer. The audits showed the department failed to make routine […]
Officials, community discuss safety at site of deadly crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois community is still grieving after a deadly crash. Now, they’re coming together to ask for change. State leaders gathered with people in Assumption on Monday to talk about what needs to be done. Community members said accidents happen at the Route 51 and Leafland Street intersection too often. […]
