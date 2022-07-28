Decatur Salvation Army looking for mentors

We are so excited to introduce a new service that we are offering at Something You that is perfect for our ladies and gents experiencing hair loss. Microlines by Hairdreams is a thickening system that is integrated with your natural hair (even if there is very little!). Results are permanently attached, so it allows for a normal, active lifestyle that includes showering, swimming or any other physical activity. It is ideal for someone who is experiencing thinning hair loss on the top of the head.

