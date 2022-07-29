ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

“I think she doesn’t respect it”- Becky Lynch fires shots at Ronda Rousey for disrespecting the wrestling business

By Rahul Amare
 2 days ago
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'

DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Charlotte Flair
PWMania

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam

At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022

The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASHVILLE, TN
MMAmania.com

Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam

You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
WWE
ESPN

WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress

NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
WWE
ComicBook

Linda McMahon Makes First Comments on Vince McMahon's Retirement from WWE

Linda McMahon has made her first comments on her husband Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. The former head of the Small Business Administration was asked about Vince's departure at an event for the American First Policy Institute, to which she simply responded that she was "not going to talk about Vince and WWE" and that she was "here to talk about AFPI." When she was asked again, Linda gave another brief response, but offered more comments.
WWE
411mania.com

Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV

Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
WWE
ETOnline.com

WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)

WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Told Former Champion He Had The Worst WrestleMania Match Of All Time

Over the course of 38 WrestleManias a wide variety of Superstars have stepped up to perform on the Grandest Stage of Them All. There some WrestleMania matches that have been hailed as instant classics while others haven’t received such glowing reviews. At WrestleMania 33 fans saw Kevin Owens challenge...
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel

The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
WWE
Us Weekly

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship

What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
RELATIONSHIPS

