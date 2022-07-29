“I think she doesn’t respect it”- Becky Lynch fires shots at Ronda Rousey for disrespecting the wrestling business

firstsportz.com
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
CBS Sports
2022 WWE SummerSlam results: live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights
The 35th edition of SummerSlam goes down on Saturday night when the WWE lands in Nashville. The card is loaded with big matches, as it is every summer, though no match will be bigger than the main event Last Man Standing clash between undisputed champion Roman Reigns and bitter rival Brock Lesnar.
Amanda Nunes says she could've finished Julianna Peña at UFC 277, didn't to prove first fight was 'lucky'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes says she intentionally dragged her UFC 277 fight with Julianna Peña to the final bell in order to prove a point. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas with a lopsided beatdown over the course of five rounds that resulted in a unanimous decision win to regain the women’s bantamweight title.
Dana White: Julianna Peña lost 'big chunk' of forehead at UFC 277, needs surgery
DALLAS – UFC president Dana White says Julianna Pena needs to prioritize her health in the aftermath of a “completely dominant” title-fight loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) fell short in her highly anticipated main event rematch with Nunes (22-5 MMA,...
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Cut Short After Match Overruns at WWE SummerSlam
At Saturday’s SummerSlam event, Liv Morgan faced off against Ronda Rousey to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. This match was booked after Morgan succeeded in the Money In The Bank match and then cashed her briefcase on Rousey that same night to become champion. Their SummerSlam was...
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
WWE legend Hulk Hogan suffered terrifying emergency landing after plane’s tyres ‘blew out’
WWE legend Hulk Hogan suffered a terrifying plane ordeal as he attempted to make his way to Saudi Arabia three years ago. The 68-year-old was travelling to WWE's Crown Jewel event when his plane had to make an abrupt emergency landing in Iceland. Along with fellow former wrestling superstar Jimmy...
MMAmania.com
Julianna Pena headed to plastic surgeon after UFC 277 mauling from Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena’s brief reign as Bantamweight queenpin has come to an end. At UFC 277 last night (Sat., July 30, 2022), Amanda Nunes took back the women’s 135-pound belt with a powerful performance that saw “Lioness” knock down Pena multiple times early in their fight (watch highlights here). There was no finish though, just 25 minutes of punishment, which will require a trip to the plastic surgeon for Pena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Flair’s Return Symbolizes Far More Than a Wrestling Match
The king will regain his throne one last time in a spectacle only fit for the wrestling royalty.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion, Released WWE Star Return At SummerSlam
You never know what might happen when you watch WWE programming, and on Saturday night fans saw Bianca Belair defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. In the end Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship when she put Lynch away with her K.O.D. finisher. After the match...
UFC 277 results: Amanda Nunes avenges loss to Julianna Peña, becomes champ-champ again in bloody battle
Amanda Nunes is the new women’s bantamweight champion – again. In the UFC 277 main event, Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) defeated Julianna Pena (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-44, 50-43) to become double champion for the second time. The bout sat atop the card Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
ESPN
WWE SummerSlam results: Roman Reigns retains, Logan Paul and Pat McAfee impress
NASHVILLE -- Roman Reigns retained the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship with a victory over Brock Lesnar in an action-packed Last Man Standing Match to close out SummerSlam. It was a matchup billed as their final encounter ever and after a violent back-and-forth affair, Reigns finally buried Lesnar in a pile...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amanda Nunes after UFC 277: Valentina Shevchenko trilogy 'would be awesome'
DALLAS – Amanda Nunes welcomes a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko after becoming champ-champ once again at UFC 277. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) avenged her stunning upset loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) with a dominant unanimous decision win in Saturday’s headliner at American Airlines Center.
ComicBook
Linda McMahon Makes First Comments on Vince McMahon's Retirement from WWE
Linda McMahon has made her first comments on her husband Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE. The former head of the Small Business Administration was asked about Vince's departure at an event for the American First Policy Institute, to which she simply responded that she was "not going to talk about Vince and WWE" and that she was "here to talk about AFPI." When she was asked again, Linda gave another brief response, but offered more comments.
UFC 277 play-by-play and live results
DALLAS – MMA Junkie is on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 277 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT). UFC 277 takes place Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The main card...
411mania.com
Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
ETOnline.com
WWE Couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford Share Their Adorable Love Story (Exclusive)
WWE superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a cute-meet story, though it almost never happened because Ford was a little hesitant to get the ball rolling!. The loving couple invited ET's Rachel Smith to their Orlando home where they spoke about their adorable love story (#goals), the possibility of expanding their family and how they want to celebrate their next wedding anniversary. Ford's the first one to admit that it was Belair who took initiative, even if there was mutual interest.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Told Former Champion He Had The Worst WrestleMania Match Of All Time
Over the course of 38 WrestleManias a wide variety of Superstars have stepped up to perform on the Grandest Stage of Them All. There some WrestleMania matches that have been hailed as instant classics while others haven’t received such glowing reviews. At WrestleMania 33 fans saw Kevin Owens challenge...
PWMania
Vince McMahon Wanted Becky Lynch to Continue Being a Heel
The babyface turn of Becky Lynch was among the major headlines that came out of last night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Last night seemed to be a course correction by Triple H from the decision to turn her heel a year ago, which wasn’t received well by everyone. In a feud with Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Bayley, Lynch will now team up with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and potentially another female wrestler.
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh: A Timeline of Their Relationship
What he’s been waiting for! John Cena and wife Shay Shariatzadeh kept a low profile as a couple and never formally announced their engagement, which made their October 2020 wedding all the more surprising. The actor and the engineer were initially linked in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date […]
Comments / 1