University of North Georgia Partnership with the Clarke County School District

Related
CCSD Sees Increase in Student Achievement on Georgia Milestones Tests
Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools across the state, and the Clarke County School District saw gains in both participation rates and student achievement. While the data shows room for growth and improvement, it is important to note the test results from last year should be interpreted in context due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
