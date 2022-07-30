Stoop to take over as ARHS director Aug. 15

The Albemarle Regional Health Services Board of Health has promoted ARHS’ Director of Policy and Planning — and Perquimans County resident — Ashley Stoop to be the agency’s next health director.

Stoop, 41, will assume her new duties on Aug. 15, taking over for R. Battle Betts Jr., who recently retired, ARHS said in a press release Friday.

“This is a tremendous opportunity and I am honored to be able to continue to serve ARHS and our communities,” Stoop said in the release. “I look forward to working with our board, staff, and our partners to lead ARHS into the next era of public health and inspire a new generation of public health champions.”

Stoop, who is currently paid $85,468, will be paid $136,328 as health director.

The health agency she will oversee operates health departments and provides a host of public health-related services in eight counties. ARHS has an annual operating budget of $31 million and about 270 employees.

Services ARHS provides include: environmental health, solid waste management, public health preparedness and response, health education and healthy communities programming, the Women With Infant Children/nutrition program, communicable disease control and immunizations.

Some of its other services include behavioral health; adult health; child health services; diabetes care management; women’s preventive health; and maternal health, including high risk maternity clinics and pregnancy care management.

ARHS also operates the Children’s Developmental Services Agency and the Inter-County Public Transportation agency.

Stoop, who has worked for ARHS since 2005, has worked in a variety of roles in her 17-year career at the eight-county public health agency. Before her job as director of policy and planning — the same job Betts held before he was promoted to director in 2016 — she served as preparedness coordinator, safety officer, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy and security officer, and agency accreditation coordinator.

She also has served on a number of state commissions and boards, including the NC Division of Public Health Agreement Addenda Quality Improvement Council, the NC Institute of Medicine Task Force on the Future of Local Public Health, and the NC Public Health HIPAA Alliance where she served as chair.

Stoop holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications and a master’s degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her Climate Change and Health Certificate from Yale School of Public Health.

Betts, whose retirement from ARHS took effect Friday, will be taking over as the new CEO and president of the Obici Healthcare Foundation in Suffolk, Virginia.