Premier League

Man Utd ‘meet Benjamin Sesko’s agent to sound out transfer for 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker’

By Joe Adams
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED football director John Murtough reportedly met with the agent of RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko last week.

Murtough is thought to have met with Sesko's agent, Elvis Basanovic, last Wednesday as the Red Devils look to close in on a deal for the 19-year-old.

Sesko scored the winner against Liverpool on Wednesday as transfer talks with Manchester United heat up Credit: Getty

The Slovenian international made the news this week after a goal and outrageous piece of skill put Liverpool to the sword in a pre-season friendly.

Sesko remains contracted until 2026 at RB Leipzig, who appear resistant to a deal.

Manchester United's interest sparked a flurry of tweets from the German club jokingly insisting they wanted £1billion, Bruno Fernandes and Fred in exchange for the youngster.

So news of a meeting, as reported by Manchester Evening News, will likely anger RB Leipzig.

Manchester United are in need of more firepower with the expected departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

United boss Erik Ten Hag is said to be in the market for a further two attacking players to help strengthen his squad.

The Dutchman approached 20-year-old Brian Brobbey earlier in the window, but the striker opted to make last season's loan at Ajax into a permanent deal.

Ten Hag is also claimed to not be giving up on Brazilian winger Antony, who also played under the manager at Ajax.

Meanwhile, the long pursuit of Frenkie De Jong remains ongoing, with communications entering a twelfth week.

The signings of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez will all help bolster the team.

However, should Ronaldo leave, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Anthony Elanga will be the only senior offensive players left at the club.

The 52-year-old boss remains hopeful of further recruitment, though. Speaking in the week, he said: "There is a reason in a number of games you need more options in offence. I think it's vital if you want to get success. The season is really long but we still also have time to fill that in."

