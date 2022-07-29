Brand New Tiny Home Village Coming to Ellicottville, New York

961thebreeze.com
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
142 acres of Niagara Falls Redevelopment land at heart of development dispute
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A swath of Niagara Falls real estate — just across from the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino complex – is at the center of a development tug-of-war between the land’s owner, Niagara Falls Redevelopment LLC, and the city. At issue is whether...
This Is The Busiest Day in Western New York
You know what they say: there is always something going on in Buffalo, and if you think otherwise, then you are not looking hard enough. One weekend in particular is the busiest one we have seen within the last few years in Western New York. It’s full of concerts, festivals,...
One Niagara Falls Neighborhood Has A Massive Rat Problem
A neighborhood in Niagara Falls has a big rat problem according to residents. People who live on 56th Street in the Falls told WKBK that the rodents are a huge problem in the area. Edward Mayberry, who lives in the neighborhood told Channel 7,. You see them walking across the...
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Erie County Has Most Evictions In New York State
Housing has been a major issue across the country since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation more than 2 years ago. With millions of people out of work during the height of the pandemic, States and the Federal government took steps to ensure people didn't lose their housing during the pandemic. Steps like rental assistance and eviction moratorium helped millions of people.
Where To Find Hypnotherapy In Buffalo, New York
Many Western New Yorkers who are desperate to find a treatment or cure for their mental health issues, aches, pains, and other disorders and are getting increasingly frustrated by standard medical treatments are turning to the ancient practice of hypnotherapy. What Is Hypnotherapy?. Hypnotherapy, also known as hypnosis or hypnotic...
Open Letter to Those Who Think Buffalo Has Best Food in the Country
What are the things that Buffalo is best known for? Once you get past the Bills and perhaps the Sabres, you get to chicken wings and food as a whole. I've lived in Buffalo my entire life, and I have spent time living in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and South Buffalo -- so I can safely say I have had everything the 716 has to offer.
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
Hochul announces funding for affordable housing across NY, including $31M for WNY project
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies have been awarded to finance affordable, sustainable and supportive housing across the state. This amount includes $31 million for a project here in Western New York. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed...
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester
Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall. The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15. Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.
Lead Water Pipe Problems Being Addressed In Buffalo
There are parts of Buffalo and Western New York that are pretty old. With most of the area having been largely built out prior to World War II, that means lots of neighborhoods in the 716 have some pretty old infrastructure. Just take a look at some of our roads, bridges, and buildings and you can see that for yourself.
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
Former Buffalo News TV Anchor Lands At New Station
A very familiar face on local Buffalo TV has announced their new location. It was back in June that News 4 Wake-up co-host Mel Orlins announced that she would be leaving the station for another opportunity. Orlins had been in Buffalo for the past five years, joining WVIB in July...
$34 Million Available To Help East Side Homeowners In Buffalo
Governor Kathy Hochul announced another round of millions of dollars are available to homeowners in Buffalo's East Side. Gov. Hochul made the announcement today, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Applications for the monies will be accepted by New York State soon. New York State Investing $50 Million Into Improving Buffalo’s Eastside...
Insider Report: Walleye fishing’s biggest event set for Lake Erie Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. – After four qualifying events that spanned the Midwest, the top 40 pros and top 40 co-anglers are set to compete in the 2022 National Walleye Tour Championship, presented by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. The no-entry-fee tournament takes place Aug. 24-26 on legendary Lake Erie. Not only is it the sport’s most lucrative event, awarding three fully-rigged boat packages, but it also determines the Lucas Oil Angler of the Year, the most prestigious title in walleye fishing.
Here Are 9 Fun And Unique Date Ideas In Downtown Buffalo
Thankfully, downtown Buffalo has signs of life again after almost turning into a ghost town during the height of the pandemic. Don't get me wrong, some businesses closed, like The Chocolate Bar, Rainbow, and Bank of America, but new businesses have moved in. I spent the day enjoying the beautiful weather, exploring downtown, and checking out some of the new stuff, along with some of the staples. If you're looking for a great date day, date night, or staycation weekend, you can save yourself the gas and enjoy all of the activities downtown has to offer.
