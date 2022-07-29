Creation of Global Villages Concept Proposed for Gwinnett Place Mall Site

metroatlantaceo.com
Related
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
metroatlantaceo.com
55 Plus Community Opens Community Garden, Dog Park and Walking Trails
Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the southeastern United States – recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Ga. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
cobbcountycourier.com
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
Businesses and event organizers chime in about Music Midtown festival being canceled
ATLANTA — Businesses who were looking forward to the return of Music Midtown are chiming in about the sudden cancellation of the annual festival at Piedmont Park. “We’re definitely very bummed out,” said Luz Martinez with Zocalo Restaurant in Midtown. Music Midtown announced Monday it had to...
Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge
The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
metroatlantaceo.com
Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
RELATED PEOPLE
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
metroatlantaceo.com
DeKalb County's Top City Leaders to Convene at the DeKalb City Summit Event
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the cities of DeKalb County will host the inaugural DeKalb City Summit on Thursday, August 18. The DeKalb City Summit sponsored by Verizon Wireless is expected to attract more than 100 business leaders, elected officials, and other members of the community to the event.
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
findingkathybrown.com
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
metroatlantaceo.com
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
metroatlantaceo.com
Sandy Springs' WorthPoint(R) Announces Solid Q2 Results Despite Global Slowdown in Early Quarter
WorthPoint Corporation, the world’s largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles, announced today its business results for the second quarter of 2022 ending June 30, posting its 22nd sequential quarter of revenue growth. The firm saw revenue increase by 20 percent this quarter from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large bear sighted near North Georgia, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources is tracking a bear roaming around metro Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. People in downtown Gainesville spotted the bear on Sunday. Police want everyone to know they are not in danger. Officials are asking people...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
officesnapshots.com
Norfolk Southern Corporation Headquarters – Atlanta
HOK honored the values of innovation and strength when designing Norfolk Southern‘s Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Norfolk Southern’s new Atlanta headquarters consolidates 3,300 employees into a vertical campus that reimagines work. Designed with an emphasis on choice, collaboration, innovation and wellness, the building offers employees diverse workspace options and rich amenities that support Norfolk Southern’s vision, brand and desire to recruit and retain top talent.
atlantafi.com
Atlanta Leads Metros Where Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying A Home
According to a recent study, the metropolitan Atlanta area leads the nation in cities where it is cheaper to rent rather than buy a home. The data, compiled in Realtor.com’s June 22 report, shows that the trend of higher home prices has flipped from what it was just a year ago.
Comments / 0