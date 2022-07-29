ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Creation of Global Villages Concept Proposed for Gwinnett Place Mall Site

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 4 days ago
metroatlantaceo.com

metroatlantaceo.com

55 Plus Community Opens Community Garden, Dog Park and Walking Trails

Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the southeastern United States – recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Ga. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
HOSCHTON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking

After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit

Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge

The 2022 Music Midtown festival scheduled to take place in September at Piedmont Park has been canceled. Rumors had been circulating all weekend on social media that a cancellation announcement was imminent. Local journalist George Chidi posted on his social media Friday that the change in Georgia’s gun law was the reason behind the decision. […] The post Update: $50 million loss to economy after Music Midtown festival canceled due to gun ban challenge appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally

Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Joe Allen
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson

This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
JACKSON, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail

When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
WGAU

RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens

City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
ATHENS, GA
findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
HELEN, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
ATLANTA, GA
officesnapshots.com

Norfolk Southern Corporation Headquarters – Atlanta

HOK honored the values of innovation and strength when designing Norfolk Southern‘s Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. Norfolk Southern’s new Atlanta headquarters consolidates 3,300 employees into a vertical campus that reimagines work. Designed with an emphasis on choice, collaboration, innovation and wellness, the building offers employees diverse workspace options and rich amenities that support Norfolk Southern’s vision, brand and desire to recruit and retain top talent.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta Leads Metros Where Renting Is Cheaper Than Buying A Home

According to a recent study, the metropolitan Atlanta area leads the nation in cities where it is cheaper to rent rather than buy a home. The data, compiled in Realtor.com’s June 22 report, shows that the trend of higher home prices has flipped from what it was just a year ago.
ATLANTA, GA

