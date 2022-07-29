Buffalo Irish Festival, Polish Festival, And More This Weekend

961thebreeze.com
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. James
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Nick Charlap’s: The Best Ice Cream in the SouthtownsJ.M. LesinskiBoston, NY
15 New Food Vendors Coming To New York State Fair
What’s the best part about going to the New York State Fair? Is it the cheap tickets? Live demonstrations? The free live concerts in Chevy Court? Sure - all of those are fun additions to the yearly event - but let’s get real. We all know the number one reason thousands of New Yorkers make the trip to Syracuse in the summer is the access to the most gloriously unhealthy foods in the entire state.
Open Letter to Those Who Think Buffalo Has Best Food in the Country
What are the things that Buffalo is best known for? Once you get past the Bills and perhaps the Sabres, you get to chicken wings and food as a whole. I've lived in Buffalo my entire life, and I have spent time living in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg and South Buffalo -- so I can safely say I have had everything the 716 has to offer.
Best Places To Go Dumpster Diving In Western New York
Dumpster diving is a great way to find a hidden gem and give it a new lease on life. You can find materials or items and repurpose them in a way to make them your own. Some people take the risk of dumpster diving for food trash, which can be a risk. Back in my college days, I will admit, I dumpster dived in the Dunkin Donuts trash bin once or twice, and it may sound gross, but you could find a lot of the donuts in tact, protected by a clear plastic bag.
spectrumlocalnews.com
See the city in a unique way with the latest attraction at Buffalo RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are so many things to do out at Buffalo RiverWorks and its latest attraction gives you a unique way to see the city. On Friday, visitors will be able to catch a ride and enjoy a little bit of Italy right in the Queen City.
Where To Find Hypnotherapy In Buffalo, New York
Many Western New Yorkers who are desperate to find a treatment or cure for their mental health issues, aches, pains, and other disorders and are getting increasingly frustrated by standard medical treatments are turning to the ancient practice of hypnotherapy. What Is Hypnotherapy?. Hypnotherapy, also known as hypnosis or hypnotic...
The Corn Fest Is Back This Year In Full Swing
There are certain events that are traditions that you feel like you have to do every summer. This year, some of those are back in full swing. Over the last couple years, a bunch has changed. Events and the way we do them have changed. Some look completely different now since the pandemic, but some are back in full swing the way we remember them.
Get Ready For Fun At The Niagara County Fair This Week
The Niagara County Fair is kicking off this week. The 2022 Niagara Fair will run from Wednesday, August 3, to Sunday, August 7. The fair is located in Lockport at 4487 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094. The Niagara County Fair in Lockport, NY is the largest youth fair in the...
buffalospree.com
Beau Fleuve returns to Central Terminal
When most Buffalonians hear beau fleuve—French for “beautiful river”—they recall the urban myth of French voyagers coming to their city in the mid-1700s and conferring this descriptor on the Niagara River. But in the past few years, the name has taken on new meaning, thanks to Lindsey Taylor.
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Unprofessional Roadwork Comes Under Fire In Buffalo, New York
Summertime is the time for plenty of roadwork across Western New York but recently there have been some complaints about the finishing of some of the roads here in the 716. Anytime you are on the road you are surrounded by lines. They help keep you in your lane, on the correct side of the road, and let you know when you have ventured off into the shoulder of the road. But what happens when the people doing the roadwork have an off day?
Did You See This in the Sky in Cheektowaga, New York?
On Sunday morning, if you drove down Genesee Street in Cheektowaga toward the 33, you may have seen this strange thing in the sky. What do you think this is in the sky?. At first, I assumed it was an air stream from a plane or something. You probably thought that too.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Buffalo Distilling Co.’s Mafia Sauce & Mafia Vodka is a Must-Have This Football Season
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Hey-ey-ey-ey! We know that summer is in full swing here in Buffalo, but if you’re anything like us, you’re already counting down the days until football season officially begins.
2nd annual BanglaFest 2022 happening Sunday in Williamsville
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Bangladeshi American Social & Cultural Organization of Western New York (BASCO) is holding its second annual BanglaFest event this weekend in Williamsville. The nonprofit organization promotes Bangladeshi and American culture and heritage in Western New York. The event is scheduled to take place Sunday, July...
WGRZ TV
18th annual Taste of Clarence returns
This year's lineup included 12 restaurants and 6 food trucks. Plus many of them were first time participants.
Open Letter To Whoever Did That Striping Nightmare on Forest Ave.
How did anyone think that this was acceptable? We all make mistakes. But, how did someone not take a step back and think: 'Hmm...maybe I should fix this.'. Forest Road in Buffalo recently got painted with new center lines and bike lanes. The job is brutal. None of the lines are straight. In fact, they are so bad that the internet thought that it may be some kind of joke. Take a look at some of the pictures below.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
38 Bars That Have Trivia Nights In Western New York
Trivia nights are the nights where you find out what your friends are really made of. If you're looking for one, there are a ton of opportunities in WNY. How smart is your friend Steve? How brilliant is Bridget? How much useless information does Uma carry around (I couldn't think of another name that began with 'U')?
Earth Wind and Fire bring soldout show to Artpark
Earth Wind and Fire played in Lewiston at Artpark on Sunday July 31st. Earth, Wind & Fire is an American R&B band formed in Chicago, in 1969 and led by founder Maurice White. Also known as EWF, or the Elements of the Universe, the band has won seven Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards.
Wings Flights of Hope prepares for upcoming fundraiser
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope founder, Joe DeMarco joined us on Weekend Wakeup! He talked about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser on August 6th. Proceeds will help support their mission, providing free flights to patients in need of medical treatment. For more information, head here.
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
