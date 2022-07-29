Real Madrid ‘enquire over Chelsea’s Armando Broja’ as they join Newcastle and Everton in transfer race for striker

REAL MADRID have reportedly entered the race to sign Chelsea youngster Armando Broja.

The Albania international caught the eye of several clubs during his loan spell with Southampton last season.

And his displays for Saints are said to have prompted Spanish giants Real to inquire about his availability.

That's according to The Evening Standard, who claim Los Blancos recently approached the west Londoners about taking Broja off their hands.

Real are said to be keen on adding a "number of young strikers to their squad for the coming season."

But the Spaniards aren't the only side interested in signing Broja this summer.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Everton are both keen on adding the 20-year-old to their squads before the transfer window shuts.

Chelsea, however, have no intention of letting Broja leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues rejected a £30million bid for the youngster from their London rivals West Ham earlier this month.

Manager Thomas Tuchel recently said of the forward: "I don’t expect him to leave.

"We are aware of interest and offers, which just tells us there is a lot of potential, and the owners and me will take this decision together in the end, also with the player.

"Right now when he arrived, it’s clear he’s trying to impress and is just trying to become a Chelsea player as soon as possible.

"After his loan at Southampton, the situation was very clear for him to make the next step, to show his improvement and make an impression in pre-season.

"Unfortunately he injured himself and of course, there is a lot of noise going on because there are offers and interest in him.

"Let’s see how this goes but I’m pretty calm about it because we know the situation and we have a contract."

