APS Announces Key Updates for 2022-2023 School Year

Thousands of students in 12 north Georgia districts head back to school
Students in a dozen school districts are heading back to the classroom on Monday morning. Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students in Atlanta Public Schools, Cobb, Cherokee, Fannin, Greene, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens and Rockdale counties. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Public School students head to class back for first day of school
Monday marks the first day many students across Georgia head back to school for a new semester. For Atlanta Public School students, the new school year will mean more time in the classroom as teachers try to make up for lost learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Free meals for all students end as school year begins
Federal funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that supported free meals for all students have expired, so local school districts have returned to charging. Some students may qualify for free or reduced-price meals, but applications must be made. Each school district enables parents to set up meal accounts online and to apply for free […] The post Free meals for all students end as school year begins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
Governor & First Lady Kick Off New School Year, Announce Statewide Back-to-School Supplement
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp visited Ola High School in Henry County to share well wishes as teachers and faculty prepare to welcome kids back to school next week. During his address, Governor Kemp announced a new award, the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement," through the Governors Emergency Education Relief Program to support a safe, complete return to in-person learning and educators who are still grappling with pandemic-driven learning loss in the classroom.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
Clayton News Daily
New Morrow High opens for 2022-23 school year
MORROW — The new $96 million Morrow High School has officially opened for the 2022-23 school year. Community members, school district and county officials gathered Thursday to officially cut the ribbon to the new facility. Work began on the 344,727 square-foot building in January 2020. The three story facility...
CBS 46
Unexpecting metro Atlanta teachers surprised just days before new school year
TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) - Teachers take care of our children every day and CBS46 decided it was time to take care of the teachers with a special surprise. The CBS46 Surprise Squad made their way to Tucker to give a little helping hand to local teachers preparing to head back to school.
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
APS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring discusses COVID-19 precautions and security measures
On this edition of Closer Look, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Herring discussed the district’s preparation for the upcoming school year. The district, which has centralized infection data analysis, has elected to continue to follow CDC guidelines as a metric for its precautions. Masking requirements for the district will be optional for both students and employees.
MARTA holding job fair, signing bonus of $3,000
ATLANTA — MARTA is hoping to hire bus operators and journeyman bus technicians at their upcoming job fair. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The job fair takes place on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 7.p.m. It will be held at MARTA headquarters...
CBS 46
Nuisance property ordinance vote could impact Atlanta nightlife businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Monday, Atlanta city leaders are expected to meet with business owners to discuss a proposed ordinance that could potentially shut down businesses that have seen repeated gun violence. If this ordinance is passed, the city would have the authority to close establishments with two or...
City of Atlanta leases 700 beds to Fulton County Jail due to overcrowding
ATLANTA — Overcrowding at the Fulton County Jail continues to be an issue, so Atlanta city officials announced their intention to donate 700 beds to the jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The four-year temporary lease of beds will come from the Atlanta City...
anash.org
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
fox5atlanta.com
Supply chain issue delays Clayton County Schools clear backpack requirement
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A supply chain issue has caused Clayton County Schools to make some adjustments just days before school starts. The school district will not receive the more than 52,000 clear backpacks they ordered by the time school starts on August 3. Staff members will search all bookbags...
CBS 46
Parents face new expense after delays with Clayton Co. clear backpack shipments
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A supply chain delay has thrown some Clayton County families into a frenzy days before the academic year starts. Vendor shipments of clear backpacks are delayed, according to Clayton County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease Beasley. The district imposed a clear bag mandate for the 2022-2023 school year and spent more than a million dollars on about 53,000 bags for students.
DeKalb County's Top City Leaders to Convene at the DeKalb City Summit Event
The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce and leaders of the cities of DeKalb County will host the inaugural DeKalb City Summit on Thursday, August 18. The DeKalb City Summit sponsored by Verizon Wireless is expected to attract more than 100 business leaders, elected officials, and other members of the community to the event.
Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
