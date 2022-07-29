Atlanta Humane Society Dogs Get a Taste of Sustainability with 600-pound Donation

metroatlantaceo.com
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
metroatlantaceo.com
Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally
Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
Businesses and event organizers chime in about Music Midtown festival being canceled
ATLANTA — Businesses who were looking forward to the return of Music Midtown are chiming in about the sudden cancellation of the annual festival at Piedmont Park. “We’re definitely very bummed out,” said Luz Martinez with Zocalo Restaurant in Midtown. Music Midtown announced Monday it had to...
Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail
When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Barbershop provides free haircuts to help kids ‘look better and perform better’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With many back-to-school events happening in and around the metro Atlanta area, including a backpack drive in Union City, a Metropolitan Parkway barbershop provided school-aged children with school supplies and free haircuts. Many children lined up for the Atlanta City Gear “Cuts for Kids” event Sunday...
qudach.com
Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
metroatlantaceo.com
55 Plus Community Opens Community Garden, Dog Park and Walking Trails
Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the southeastern United States – recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Ga. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
metroatlantaceo.com
Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations
The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
Eater
Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants
For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
anash.org
New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb
Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
peachtree-city.org
National Dog Month Photo Contest @ the Library
Celebrate National Dog Month with Peachtree City Library’s Dog Photo Contest! Is your dog as cute as our own OB, the Storytelling Dog? Show us how cute and adorable your dogs are and win prizes. Participants may submit one (1) original family-friendly photo of each their dogs. Photos must be no larger than 4 x 6. Winners in each category (cute and cuddly, funny, lovable, best all around) will be announced on September 2nd, 2022. Pick up a form online or at the Peachtree City Library. Print a form at https://peachtree-city.org/DocumentCenter/View/19648.
Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
findingkathybrown.com
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022
Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
mommypoppins.com
Best of August: 13 Top Things to Do in Atlanta With Kids
School may have started in Atlanta, but that doesn't mean that summer fun is over! August in Atlanta is a great time to enjoy outdoor movies and concerts, summer festivals, and cool events. Family calendars are heating up in Atlanta! August brings lots of fun family events like the highly...
Fans, event planners blame Georgia gun laws over Music Midtown cancelation
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said, “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year.”. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston learned Monday that it appears a...
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
