ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Humane Society Dogs Get a Taste of Sustainability with 600-pound Donation

By Staff Report
metroatlantaceo.com
 4 days ago
metroatlantaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroatlantaceo.com

Forsyth Based Developer Blue River Gives Back Locally and Internationally

Atlanta-based Blue River Development, LLC recently made monetary donations and in-kind gifts to Each One Help One, a nonprofit Bahamas food bank, and Forsyth County foster programs. These latest contributions are a part of the developer’s commitment to giving back to the areas it serves, as well as contributing to global charity efforts.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail

When Dr. Casey Locarnini, aka Dr. Loc, and his wife, Roxanne, opened Dunwoody Urgent Care in 2005, they blazed a trail by offering a whole new level of medical care to nearby residents. Located in the heart of Dunwoody at the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, their clinic provided walk-in care for […] The post Worth Knowing: Long-time Dunwoody physician blazes a new trail  appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Society
City
Alpharetta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Pets & Animals
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Alpharetta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Local
Georgia Society
Alpharetta, GA
Pets & Animals
City
Atlanta, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Society
qudach.com

Award-winning singer provided supplies to 500 kids

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning vocalist and TV property Kandi Burruss and her instauration Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children astatine the back-to-school giveaway astatine the Jefferson Park Recreation Center successful East Point connected Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to springiness backmost...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

55 Plus Community Opens Community Garden, Dog Park and Walking Trails

Kolter Homes – a leader in developing next-generation, highly-amenitized, master-planned active adult communities in the southeastern United States – recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton, Ga. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
HOSCHTON, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta Launches TogetherATL Grantmaking with $645,000 to Six Organizations

The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta announces its first round of grantmaking under TogetherATL, the organization’s five-year strategic plan that centers equity and shared prosperity for all residents of the metro Atlanta region. Six organizations focused on systems change – a key focus of TogetherATL – will receive grants totaling $645,000. Systems change involves transforming the institutions that underpin the arts, civic engagement, housing and income and wealth gaps.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Don’t Skip the Bread Puddings at These Atlanta Restaurants

For nearly a millennium, bread pudding has proven true that one person’s scraps is another person’s treasure. And while bread pudding may have come about as another way to utilize stale bread, it’s hard to deny this dessert just feels luxurious despite its humble origins. Southerners love bread pudding, and Atlanta restaurants offer plenty of great takes on the dessert, from simpler, traditional treats garnished with a drizzle of caramel or bourbon to succulent doughnut-based puddings topped with vanilla creme anglaise. Remember to always say “yes” to a scoop of vanilla ice cream, too.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Insect#Grubbly Farms#Vroomies
CBS 46

Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
ATLANTA, GA
anash.org

New Shluchim Will Open First Chabad in Atlanta Suburb

Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg were recently appointed as the shluchim to Dunwoody, Georgia, a suburb northwest of Atlanta. An Atlanta suburb known for being an attractive suburban area, and home to thousands of Yidden, will be getting their very first Chabad House, with the recent appointment of Rabbi Mendy and Sara (nee Thaler) Wineberg and their daughter Musya as shluchim to the area.
DUNWOODY, GA
peachtree-city.org

National Dog Month Photo Contest @ the Library

Celebrate National Dog Month with Peachtree City Library’s Dog Photo Contest! Is your dog as cute as our own OB, the Storytelling Dog? Show us how cute and adorable your dogs are and win prizes. Participants may submit one (1) original family-friendly photo of each their dogs. Photos must be no larger than 4 x 6. Winners in each category (cute and cuddly, funny, lovable, best all around) will be announced on September 2nd, 2022. Pick up a form online or at the Peachtree City Library. Print a form at https://peachtree-city.org/DocumentCenter/View/19648.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Music Midtown festival can't ban weapons at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's largest music celebrations, Music Midtown, was canceled on Monday under fairly vague circumstances. However, a possible reason for the cancelation that some are pointing to is Georgia's gun laws. The festival, which prohibits weapons "of any kind," conflicts with the state's gun laws. Carrying...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Pets
jacksonprogress-argus.com

ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson

This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
JACKSON, GA
findingkathybrown.com

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022

Helen, GA Oktoberfest 2022 is celebrating its 52nd year of fun. As one of Helen Georgia’s most popular events, Oktoberfest is the perfect opportunity to create fun memories, enjoy the company of friends and family, and naturally drink lots of beer. Get ready for the chicken dance! The Helen,...
HELEN, GA
mommypoppins.com

Best of August: 13 Top Things to Do in Atlanta With Kids

School may have started in Atlanta, but that doesn't mean that summer fun is over! August in Atlanta is a great time to enjoy outdoor movies and concerts, summer festivals, and cool events. Family calendars are heating up in Atlanta! August brings lots of fun family events like the highly...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy